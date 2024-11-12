Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

I have spent a few days watching post-election autopsies on legacy media. A steady stream of DNC insiders has been expressing what they feel went wrong with Kamala Harris’s presidential bid. Most are clueless.

These insiders do not understand what the majority of Americans feel. The 74-plus million people who voted for Trump, who won the popular vote by almost 4 million, are not – as accused – racist, fascist, homophobic troglodytes.

In fact, Trump and his coalition, which includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard, have a much better understanding of regular Americans than the Democratic Party does.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders rose above the cacophony of whining and spoke the truth:

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party, which has abandoned working class people, would find that the working class has abandoned them,” he said. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Sanders echoed what Kennedy said when he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump in August. “The Democrats were the champions of the Constitution, of civil rights,” he stated early in an address that many regard as one of the best political speeches of the past thirty years. “The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor and the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment.”

It is important to recall that CNN cut away from Kennedy’s speech right when he began describing what had gone wrong with the Democratic Party. When CNN turned the microphones off that speech, they gave up their last chance to examine themselves. And they dug their own grave.

At every turn, the DNC and their media allies refused to listen to criticisms they desperately needed to hear. They needed to look in the mirror, not parade “joyful” Harris and Tim Walz’, with that ubiquitous, silly smile, at fundraisers featuring truckloads of balloons and celebrity endorsements.

According to Forbes, the Harris Campaign raised millions more than Trump. The Harris campaign pissed away $1 billion on social media influencers, PR consultants and costly events with celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Harris spent exactly zero dollars listening to the American people.

The Democratic Party needed to hear from the working people they used to represent. Working people who understood that the DNC left them in the dust years ago.

Nancy Pelosi criticized Sanders’ comments. Pelosi can deny her party’s abandonment of the middle class all she wants but this map lays out the truth.

Who do you think lives in that vast swath of red?

Working people.

The people who you call when you have a plumbing problem, a public safety issue, a car problem, or when you need a home repair. And there are millions more of those people than there are of the millionaire coastal elites that the DNC prioritized.

The Democrats used to represent the working folk. At some point in the Clinton administration, the Democrats shifted to representing the interests of corporate America – Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Tech, Big Chem, Big Food, Big Military Contractors.

As Harris and Walz pranced around the swing states with Liz Cheney and Lady Gaga, Trump, Vance, Kennedy, Gabbard and Musk held a national conversation.

According to Forbes, the majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck – 78%. That kind of data makes one wonder how Democrats won any state. American workers still work hard, still build the best stuff, still provide the best services, but no longer feel that they are getting ahead. It may be that “inflation is slowing” or that “America’s economy is the best in the world.” But that means nothing when you can’t make rent, lose your car, or are splitting your blood pressure pill because you cannot afford the latest price increase.

The Biden/Harris administration was a disaster for working people.

Kennedy stood up and pointed out the struggles of the middle class – their declining economic status and their deteriorating health – and was marginalized and censored. He will now have an opportunity to work with President-elect Trump, who has come back into power by connecting with the people that the Democratic Party left behind.