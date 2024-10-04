By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supporters have a clear choice. Vote for Trump if you want Kennedy’s voice in the White House. Vote for Harris if you don’t.

In a recent message to his supporters, Kennedy said, “No matter what state you live in, I urge you to vote for Donald Trump….That is the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C., and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign.”

In a more recent message to supporters, he wrote, “We are going to Make America Healthy Again – and that includes our soil, our water, and our bodies. And let me tell you one other kind of pollution I’m going to help get rid of. It is the pollution of our government agencies by corporate money. It’s called corruption.”

Kennedy and Trump remain committed to expressing healthy differences of opinion, with mutual respect. However, Kennedy has made it clear why he believes voting for Trump is the best choice Americans can make.

A vote for Trump is a vote to put Kennedy in the White House

While Kennedy is no longer in the race to become president, he is still very much part of the race to be in the next presidential administration. If Trump wins, America wins: the former president has promised that Kennedy will play a key role in a second Trump administration.

Therefore, a Trump win is also a win for those who have supported Kennedy’s platform, which includes ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA), ending the ‘forever wars,’ resisting all forms of censorship, and fighting against corporate capture and government corruption.

A vote for Trump is a vote for free speech

The U. S. is unique because its constitution explicitly stops the government from infringing on the right to speak and assemble. But this has not stopped unprecedented government-directed censorship to chill and stifle free speech. Kennedy knows this first hand as the Biden administration censored Kennedy’s social media within Biden’s first three days in office.

Kennedy has made clear that under a Harris/Walz White House, things will get much worse.

Kennedy highlighted a recent statement from Harris, who threatened retribution against Elon Musk because of his mission to allow X to serve as a digital town square where all constitutionally protected speech can be heard. Walz went even further by saying that what he considers “misinformation” is not protected by the first amendment.

Walz is manifestly incorrect. The kind of speech Walz would proscribe is protected by the First Amendment. That includes Kennedy’s statements about Covid that were censored by the Biden administration despite many of them turning out to be true.This was recently confirmed by former CDC director Robert Redfield who told Kennedy, “You got everything right” about Covid.

Kennedy also pointed out that in many countries around the world, opposition voices are being silenced. This is not just happening in countries classed as dictatorships but in putative democracies including Brazil, Canada, Australia, Britain and throughout the European Union.

If Trump wins the election, Kennedy will be at the forefront of buttressing the First Amendment. If Harris wins, the most pro-censorship administration in U.S. history will attack constitutionally protected free speech from day one.

A vote for Trump is a vote for curing the chronic disease epidemic in America

America is facing a chronic disease epidemic. Toxic processed foods and a “drug first, lifestyle last” approach to health has made healthcare more expensive and disease more prevalent. Ending this crisis has been front and center on Kennedy’s platform – and part of why so many people still support him.

Kennedy has spoken with epochal sincerity about Trump’s desire to have a lasting political legacy that includes revitalizing the health of the nation. It was Casey Means who arranged discussions between Trump and Kennedy following the harrowing first assassination attempt against the former president. Means is a lifelong advocate for natural, effective and patient-centric health and nutrition. She was close to the Trump campaign even before Kennedy.

Trump has embraced the MAHA movement and has said both in public and private that this will be a priority in his second administration. No other candidate has made this commitment.

A vote for Trump is a vote for peace

Trump recently survived a second assassination attempt by a man disturbed by the former president’s call for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. On this issue, Trump and Kennedy speak in unison. Trump has been on the right side of history since 2016, when both Democrats and Republicans attacked him for challenging the ‘forever wars’ in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Kennedy’s voice in the White House will assure that Trump’s second administration remains committed to international diplomacy and peace.

The bottom line

A Harris White House will curtail free speech. A Harris White House will reinstate vaccine mandates. A Harris White House will ignore the chronic health epidemic. A Harris White House, supported by not one but two Chenys, will be a White House of war not peace.

These are the issues Kennedy cares about and are part of why he wants you to give Trump your trust, support, and vote.