Want to learn more about the real Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

American Values 2024 (AV24) invites you to an interactive X Spaces event featuring an eclectic group who will discuss the new Kennedy film that debuted across all major platforms…well almost all major platforms.

The short film Who Is Bobby Kennedy? remains available and has already been widely seen on X, Rumble and YouTube, among others.

However, one place where for a time you couldn’t see the film was on Meta platforms. As soon as the video was posted, the company flagged it as spam. AV24 recently announced it intends to pursue legal action against Meta, as reported in The Kennedy Beacon.

Tonight’s discussion features actress Drea De Matteo, author Jessica Reed Kraus, film producer and screenwriter Jay Carson, director Mike Piscitelli and music artist Jessica Sutta.

Together with surprise special guests, you’ll learn what makes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unique and why the gatekeepers of tech, finance and Washington fear his political arrival.

To join this X Spaces event, simply visit the AV 2024 page on your phone or PC. It all begins at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

All are welcome!