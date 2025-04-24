The Kennedy Beacon

The Kennedy Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
18h

Kennedy certainly wasn't the only one right about the dangers of gain of function research. It's quite likely that most of the population has been completely unaware of gain of function research, but now that it's been brought to light, hopefully now public pressure will stop such research.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim F's avatar
Kim F
16h

Lab leak could have been "accidental" or it could have been on purpose- either way- we know now that it needs to be stopped. We now know better and will never be so trusting to believe officials- no matter who they are. Thank you, Adam for this article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture