On April 18, the White House published a website asserting that the Covid-19 pandemic was the result of a pathogenic leak from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. The website marks the first time that the Executive Branch has definitively pinned the blame for the pandemic on what it calls the “dangerous” practice of gain-of-function research (GoF).

According to the White House, “Current government mechanisms for overseeing this dangerous gain-of-function research are incomplete, severely convoluted, and lack global applicability.”

This is a huge admission that marks the beginning of a new era in the government’s approach not only to the always controversial field of gain-of-function research, but also for governmental transparency. Under Biden, anyone who believed in the “lab leak” theory was routinely censored and vilified.

The text and tone of the new website represents an implicit condemnation of the extreme censorship taken by the previous administration.

Although Covid was not widely discussed during the 2024 election, it was not long ago that the Biden administration did the following:

–Implement the most sweeping vaccine mandate in history.

–Fire federal employees and active members of the military who chose to exercise bodily autonomy.

–Used the power of government to judicially harass businesses that stood by their employees’ right to bodily autonomy (before the Supreme Court told the administration to stop).

–Harmed the reputation and careers of scientists who spoke out against government-backed virological theories - theories that are now widely regarded as false.

–Engaged in a mass censorship campaign through the direct coercion of major social media companies.

In each of these areas, the Biden administration abused the power of the federal government in a manner that stifled the free expression of both respected scientists and ordinary Americans exercising their constitutional right to peaceful free speech.

The atmosphere was Orwellian, and it was all based on the anti-scientific notion that dissent from the scientific establishment was somehow tantamount to a moral and social infraction.

When President Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the country’s largest public health department, it was apparent that there would be a clean break from the past. However, a change of policy and tone as pronounced as that conveyed on the new website is a moment of vindication and relief for those who continually criticized the Biden administration’s decision to shred key constitutional protections that created an environment where people were afraid to speak out for fear of financial retribution.

The new website does not just mark a major political and constitutional shift from the prior administration, it also represents a huge mea culpa on gain-of-function experiments that were a problem which long preceded the Biden administration.

Gain-of-function is a type of medical research in which scientists deliberately modify an organism, especially a pathogen such as a virus, to increase its transmissibility and biological function.

The details of the lab leak on the new website represent a major break with both the Biden administration, and statements issued by federal public health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Prior to this year, these agencies maintained that the likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak was a virus that organically jumped between animal species to humans via a process known as zoonotic transmission. That theory has now been formally rejected. However, for many years, doctors, scientists, public health advocates, and ordinary Americans were censored for articulating the view they believed in the

In 2024, new evidence came to light which revealed that within the first 72 hours of the Biden administration, the White House sent an order to all major social media companies to specifically censor Kennedy and others who believed Covid originated in a GoF lab.

The Biden administration stripped many thousands of Americans of their First Amendment rights. Censoring Kennedy, a man who had spent years if not decades researching the history of GoF, was especially egregious – emblematic of the lengths to which Biden and his team went to suppress the truth.

In 2023, Kennedy wrote The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race, a book that, with painstaking detail, tracks the history of virological experimentation, often referred to as GoF.

A more accurate description of this practice is pathogenic enhancement. The practice involves bioengineering a virus to increase its pathogenic properties, particularly when using a human host. In simpler terms: viruses are intentionally made to be more virulent and dangerous to humans.

As Kennedy notes in his book, GoF research dates back to World War II, when Japanese scientists attempted to engineer viruses that could rapidly kill thousands of Allied forces. During the Cold War, the United States, USSR, China, and other nations set up their own labs to perpetuate these experiments.

During the 1950s and 60s, while the public was kept largely ignorant of GoF (aka pathogenic enhancement), the military-scientific community knew it was a central part of every super powers’ bioweapons program.

Various experiments were made, including those to target specific ethno-racial groups in the event that war would be conducted against a country that was largely homogenous in terms of these characteristics.

By the late 60s and early 70s, the threat of biological weapons was acknowledged as a threat to national security and world peace. The Nixon administration took a leading role in pursuing an international treaty known as the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC). Following its ratification in 1972, the BWC went into force in 1975.

However, while the BWC was well intentioned, it had extremely weak enforcement mechanisms. As a result, GoF continued largely unabated. In the 1970s, the practice began being referred to as “dual use” research. Practitioners of GoF did not want their experiments to appear to be exclusively focused on biowarfare.

Therefore, many, if not most, of the experiments were presented as essential for the development of future vaccines. As Kennedy explains in his book, this was a selling point, rather than scientific fact. The only real purpose of GoFwas to create dangerous pathogens intended for human transmission.

CDC Director Robert Redfield confirmed Kennedy’s discoveries, saying no viable vaccine has ever been created as a result of GoF. But that didn’t stop the experimentation and the censorship.

In The Wuhan Cover-Up, Kennedy further explains that once the term “dual use” fell out of favor due to its manifestly false promises, scientists conducting biological warfare experiments gradually began to introduce the more nebulous term, GoF.

Even so, in 2014, Obama administration public health officials deemed the practice too risky and enacted a temporary moratorium on GoF. This moratorium was widely abused, including by individuals in the administration who continued to use American taxpayer dollars to fund GoF abroad.

Based on the findings of the 2024 House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, taxpayer dollars were used to fund the U.S.-based non-profit, EcoHealth Alliance, which at the time was run by the British zoologist Dr. Peter Daszak. EcoHealth then funneled the money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in China, where GoF experiments were conducted, including the experiment that likely led to the creation of the virus that causes Covid-19. [As reported by journalist John Leake, Daszak recently started a new non-profit aimed at predicting pandemics; given his association with GoF and Covid, I’m sure I’m not the only person to find this worrisome.]

Did Kennedy’s book directly influence the White House to launch its new website? This is something that would likely not be disclosed even if it were the case. But, if you haven’t already read it, his prolific research into the history of GoF, the activities of the Wuhan lab, and the subsequent coverup by American public health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, provides invaluable insights and information that the Biden administration didn’t want you to know.

Supporters of what Kennedy calls “gold standard science” as well as supporters of free speech should be glad the White House has launched its new website, Lab Leak, so that we can all read the truth about the pandemic. But, given the chaos and deaths during the Covid era, shouldn’t the government go further and put an end to all gain-of-function research, once and for all?