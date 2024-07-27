By Frances Scott, The Kennedy Beacon

As a humorist, it’s Jenna McCarthy’s business to make people laugh. Her side hustle, since discovering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the midst of COVID, is trying to convince people to find him and actually listen to what he’s been saying.

Able to cast a comedic glow over almost anything, McCarthy’s disposition turns life-or-death serious when she talks about why we must make Kennedy our next president.

“Well, number one, he’s not afraid to speak the truth,” she says, explaining, “Bobby has been really open about his past, his drug abuse.…”

She believes he’s the only candidate able to give the office of the presidency the dignity it deserves.

“He’s not out there pointing fingers and name calling, and calling the other guys, you know, ‘stupid and evil’ and all that ridiculousness. He’s just … he is … presidential.”

Back in January 2020, Jenna was concerned about SARS-CoV-2.

“We had a mail-washing station in our garage,” she told a podcast host. “I was constantly chasing my kids around, like, ‘Get your Clorox wipes!’ and ‘Rub yourselves in chemicals, kids! Let’s be healthy!’”

By March she was writing and posting about the things that didn’t make sense.

“I was like, ‘Why are we locking the healthy people down?’” she said. “That’s not even a thing.… My sense was that something wasn’t quite right from day one of ‘Flatten the Curve.’”

Her questions infuriated some.

“I had, I mean, ‘in real life’ friends go, ‘Wow, you are so selfish! When you get COVID, I hope you don’t go and take up a hospital bed from a deserving person! Please stay home and die.’ Someone said that to me.”

Though not one to keep even her more controversial opinions to herself, it was the level of vitriol that stunned her.

“My crime, at that point, was, ‘Hey, here’s some science that shows there are some early treatments! Maybe you don’t have to die!’ and the punishment for that was, ‘No, I hope you die.’”

But Kennedy was not yet on McCarthy’s radar. She had a vague impression of him, much like what Joe Rogan described.

“There was this narrative,” Rogan told Kennedy, prefacing an interview, “and this narrative was you were anti-vax, and you believed in pseudoscience, and you were kind of loony. I didn’t look into it at all. I just took it at face value, because that’s what everybody had said.”

“That was literally me,” McCarthy said, “like, ‘Bobby Kennedy? Oh, he’s just … he’s a Kennedy … part of that messed-up family, you know. He’s privileged. He’s Mr. Anti-Vax Guy.’”

When Kennedy was put on a list of twelve so-called disinformation spreaders, McCarthy searched his name. Since Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter were censoring him, she listened to his interviews on alternative websites.

Kennedy’s position affirmed all her suspicions: we were being lied to, and the policies and mandates appeared to be about much more than public health. She preordered his book The Real Anthony Fauci and devoured it, recognizing for the first time that Kennedy had been fighting for underdogs and victims of industry for decades. McCarthy is now convinced Kennedy is America’s only hope.

“He obviously cares about people,” McCarthy said, “having devoted so much time to, you know, these causes, the environment and the children’s health. So I think that’s the kind of person I want in my corner.”

McCarthy spent the majority of the past four years writing about COVID-related topics on her blog and Substack, fueled by the information Kennedy and other truth-tellers present. She has published pieces with titles like “I Will Drive” and “Make It Make Sense.” She reached out to Dr. Pierre Kory, another fearless truth-teller and Kennedy supporter.

Together they co-authored The War on Ivermectin, detailing the federal government’s smear campaign against the safe, inexpensive, off-patent drug that could have saved millions of COVID patients’ lives. She also edited and published Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy, Tin Foil Hat-Wearing Conspiracy Theorist’s Soul, a collection of essays reflecting on silver linings people have found in the past four years.

When Kennedy came to Texas for a campaign rally, nothing could keep her away.

“We stood in ten thousand degrees,” she said. “We were on the surface of the sun, and, as soon as he started talking, you forgot the heat. You forgot everything. He was just so passionate.”

McCarthy expands upon Kennedy’s declaration that it’s rarely the good guys doing the censoring — reminding all of us to ask, “What is that person saying that is inconvenient to whatever the agenda is?”

She’s grateful that COVID and the censorship led her to listen to Kennedy and investigate what he was saying. “Anything Bobby was saying – which was never like, ‘All vaccines are bad’ – It was, ‘We need to study these things. We need to have checks and balances. We need to make sure that what we are offering people is safe.’”

Convinced he is the hero of our lifetime, McCarthy praises his intelligence, wisdom, candor, and transparency as qualities sure to make him not just our next president, but perhaps the greatest president we’ll ever know.

Yes, Jenna and I actually had even more to say about why Kennedy deserves our vote. You can listen to us gush about Kennedy (and Nicole Shanahan) in the video below.