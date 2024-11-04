Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

As we get older, and hopefully, wiser, many of us come to realize that some relationships are just not healthy. In fact, some relationships, especially with a manipulative, controlling, and abusive partner, are toxic. We all feel terrible when we see people we care about trapped in such mess and pain.

I propose that television news networks are in an abusive relationship with the pharmaceutical industry.

It is a relationship that needs to end, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said on Tucker Carlson Live.

I saw interview on CNN that illustrates my point. Take a look at this Kaitlan Collins interview with co-chair of the Trump/ Vance transition team, Howard Lutnik. Collins presses Lutnik about Trump’s intention to work with Kennedy to reform the nation’s health bureaucracy.

To Collins’ amazement, Lutnik expresses his belief that Trump is spot on — that Kennedy is the right man for the job.

Collins stammers, “But, but, but . . . ” as Lutnik explains that vaccine manufacturers had responsibility for product liability waived in 1986 and there's a reasonable argument that autism rates have increased exponentially with the increase in mandatory childhood vaccines.

Collins is stunned and blurts out. “vaccines are safe.”

A Big Pharma talking point.

“It’s been proven," she says. "Kids get them and they're fine."

Again, a Big Pharma talking point.

“They’re proven scientifically…they go through rigorous amounts of testing.”

Yep. Another Big Pharma talking point.

Collins says with increasing alarm, “But vaccines don’t cause autism, which is what RFK pushes.”

You got it – another Big Pharma talking point.

“Which is why people are concerned that RFK could get a job like HHS.”

Uh, no Kaitlan. Big Pharma is not concerned. Big Pharma is terrified that Kennedy will expose its role in triggering America’s chronic disease epidemic.

Collins shakes her head. “This is not where I thought this was going.”

Finally, a moment of truth. Collins found herself in a pickle because she ran out of script. To borrow a line from a country and western song by Craig McMurtry, “I didn’t mean to say it, but I meant what I said.”

And that is the position that Big Pharma has placed reporters like Collins in along with the legacy media outlets they work for. The industry controls the networks with the billions of dollars in advertising that they lavish on them.

The major networks would suddenly have to go, pardon the irony, into withdrawal from the drug industry.

Big Pharma would still make money without direct-to-consumer advertising on captured networks like CNN, MSNBC, and others. Just not as much.

The dumb-ass commercials featuring walking bladders and people smiling and as they climb Pikes Peak because the miracle constipation drug they took allowed them to have a bowel movement would disappear. Legacy news outlets might have to do actual investigative journalism again to lure viewers back.

Big Pharma spent 6.86 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising in 2021. This is not about sales. These massive expenditures are about power and control over the news people watch. The ability to manipulate the public to be fearful of illness and disease. To promote the notion that taking expensive drugs is the answer to illness when the real solution is eating healthy food, exercising, removing toxins and unnecessary pharmaceuticals.

Instead of drugging away symptoms of illness, we need to be building health. The pharma-captured legacy media does not want you to know that.

Big Pharma wants to make sure that news anchors like Collins don’t go there and toe the line. They want to make sure that reporters repeat talking points like, “vaccines are safe and effective.” Big Pharma wants to make sure journalists repeat the claims that vaccines “don’t cause autism” and never look into the man who the CDC used to establish that narrative.

That man would be Poul Thorsen, who was indicted in 2011 on 22 counts of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering. Thorsen was a CDC contractor awarded millions of taxpayer dollars to use an offshore database to gin up studies denying the link between vaccines and autism. You can read about Thorsen’s indictment in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General wanted poster. Author James Grundvig told the world about Thorsen in Master Manipulator. Thorsen is believed to be living openly in Denmark. There has been no attempt by the Department of Justice to extradite him.

Why has Thorsen evaded capture longer than Osama Bin Laden? Could it be because he will spill the beans on what CDC’s real agenda was — to continue the Big Pharma lie that you can blast children’s bodies with dozens of vaccines and, as Collins put it, they will be just “fine”?

America’s children are not fine. Autism, childhood diabetes, neurological disorders, food allergies and obesity rates are alarming. Legacy media never talks about these raging epidemics.

Big Pharma also wants to make sure that major news networks avoid the story of CDC scientist William Thompson, who disclosed that he and other CDC scientists destroyed data linking vaccines to autism. Attorney Kevin Barry wrote about Thompson and CDC corruption in Vaccine Whistleblower. Thompson was also the subject of the film Vaxxed | From Cover Up to Catastrophe. He is still on the CDC payroll and has been silent for over a decade while hundreds of thousands of American children have been diagnosed with autism.

Big Pharma wants to make sure that news anchors like Kaitlan Collins never talk about these issues. The industry wants the government to reign in ‘vaccine misinformation’ so that we do not see troubling videos like this one by Dr. John Campbell, titled “ca,” an abbreviation for cancer. The video explains the link between Covid vaccines and what are described as ‘turbo cancers.’

It is likely that if Dr. Campbell named his video more descriptively, his YouTube channel would have been taken down.

This is the type of news that Big Pharma is straining to keep out of the public consciousness. Controlling news networks is vital to them.

I long ago realized that people who manipulate, control and abuse others are motivated by fear. Which is why I pray that Donald Trump will listen to Kennedy and end direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising on television and online.

Making America healthy again should start by ending Big Pharma’s capture of our nightly news.