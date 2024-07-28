By Louis Conte, Medical Freedom Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

I recently had the privilege of interviewing retired US Air Force Colonel Thomas Rempfer, author of Unyielding: Marathons Against Illegal Mandates, published by Skyhorse.

Rempfer provides an important history lesson on the issue of illegal medical mandates – a lesson about which most Americans are completely unaware.

It is a history we need to learn.

Our military service members have been required to submit to illegal medical mandates for decades. Most civilians did not become aware of the implications of experimental vaccine mandates until the COVID vaccine was forced upon Americans by the Trump and Biden administrations.



Colonel Tom “Buzz” Rempfer’s memoir draws our attention to the long, tortured history of the anthrax vaccine, which was mandated for military service members. The vaccine was linked to severe adverse reactions and to Gulf War Syndrome. The military was eventually served with court rulings condemning premeditated illegal experimentation with the anthrax vaccine on our nation’s troops.

Rempfer refers to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an “integrity system hero.” He details Kennedy’s leadership with Children’s Health Defense in bringing a citizen petition against the Food and Drug Administration to address the illegal mandates.

According to Rempfer, Ross Perot was helpful early in his struggle with the government. He told me, “Kennedy picked up the ball in this fight just like the last important independent candidate [Perot]. Men like him are important to restoring balance and holding the government to standards of conduct.”

Rempfer pulls the curtain back on the history of the anthrax vaccine scandal.

How many of us know that the FBI ultimately found that the motive for the anthrax-letter lab leaks in 2001 was to “rejuvenate” the “failing” anthrax vaccine? The anthrax powder mailed to Senator Tom Daschle – who was investigating the anthrax vaccine – was proven to have come from Fort Detrick.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology was not the first “lab leak” to trigger a national crisis.

The government had intended to discontinue the anthrax vaccine, but the 2001 anthrax scare prevented the plug from being pulled. Two decades later, the suspected Wuhan lab leak resulted in a push for COVID vaccines.

Rempfer identifies the pattern of “fear bombing” the public. He describes “bio-incidents resulting from reckless biodefense enterprises” – something Kennedy has spoken about.

Under the federal COVID vaccine mandate, military personnel were again subjected to enforced vaccination and 8,000 service members who refused were separated from service.

Rempfer calls upon the federal government to correct the military records of service members who declined the vaccine and who suffered career-ending consequences for standing up for their principles. There are many soldiers, aviators, and sailors who have been maligned, unfairly discharged, or demoted. “People were jailed for refusing an illegal mandate,” Rempfer says. “These service members deserve to have their records corrected.” He and I agree that restoring the service records is important to “having their honor restored.”

Colonel Rempfer’s Unyielding lays out the truth of what was done to our military, in an effort to ensure that the lessons are not lost.

[Unyielding is published by Skyhorse, whose president is Tony Lyons, who also co-chairs American Values 2024 (AV24), the super PAC currently supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president. AV24 funds The Kennedy Beacon.]