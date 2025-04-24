By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

A little more than two years ago, on April 19, 2023, I attended the launch of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. Kennedy said a lot that day in Boston, including this (and I paraphrase): During his run, he’d tell Americans the truth. If they have the ‘appetite’ for the truth, then he’ll be in the White House in 2025.

While Kennedy’s campaign did not achieve the result it sought, it nonetheless resulted in a political alliance between Kennedy and President Trump that brought a somewhat fringe Make America Healthy Again movement into the mainstream.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Kennedy, in just a few months, is keeping his word: he’s telling Americans the truth.

President Trump’s bold decision to nominate Kennedy to lead HHS and surround him with a team of all-stars – Dr. Marty Makary, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Mehmet Oz – has already produced results that will improve the health of all Americans.

Petroleum-based food dyes will be phased out of our food; fluoride will no longer be recommended for use in public water supplies; toxins will be removed from baby food; the GRAS standard is being re-assessed; and teams of scientists are working together to find the causes of the autism epidemic and start reporting findings by September.

Kennedy is already the most ambitious, productive, and high profile HHS Secretary in the nation’s history.

In launching these changes, he has endured criticism from the legacy media and from congressional Democrats. And he will endure more.

But he will continue to tell Americans the truth.

Earlier this week, Kennedy told America what life is like for people with profound autism, how it affects their lives and their families. For doing so, he was attacked, unfairly.

Also this week, Kennedy answered a question from Fox’s Jesse Watters about the Covid mandate for children. “The recommendation for the Covid vaccine for children was always dubious,” Kennedy stated. “And it was dubious because kids had almost no risk for Covid 19. Why are we giving this to tens of millions of kids when the vaccine has profound risks? We’ve seen huge associations with myocarditis and pericarditis, strokes, neurological injuries…We shouldn’t be making recommendations that are not good for the population.”

Kennedy said what many of us know to be true. Political leaders have known this for three years but only Kennedy has stepped up and said the quiet part out loud – about a vaccine mandate that does nothing to protect the people who receive vaccines, or the community, while putting children at risk of myocarditis, strokes, and neurological injuries.

The legacy media will likely attack Kennedy for this statement. Democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has morphed into the angry schoolmarm from hell, will go ballistic.

But Americans know Kennedy is right. Many of us know children and young people who have been injured by the Covid vaccine. Our government needs to address their suffering. Kennedy is the best and most passionate person for the job.

A report in ScienceDirect shows that most of us stopped taking Covid boosters two years ago. We told the public health cognoscenti what we thought about their vaccine by voting with our feet. Author Ed Dowd wrote a book, “Cause Unknown," about the excess numbers of young people mysteriously dying since the launch of the Covid vaccine mandate.

We saw what was happening to our young people but only whispered the truth to each other.

Kennedy has now ended the whisper campaign and told it to us like it is.

We owe it to him and to the thousands of people injured due to the Covid vaccine mandate to say it aloud, too.