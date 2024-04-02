Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is relaunching Viva Kennedy!, a voter outreach program created by the John F. Kennedy campaign in 1960, that galvanized Latino support and contributed to JFK’s victory.

Like his uncle, Kennedy knows the Latino vote is key. Viva Kennedy! is a grassroots movement aimed at helping Latino people register to vote.

A recent News Nation article on RFK Jr. stresses how unwise it is to underestimate the Latino vote, as the Biden campaign seems to be doing. According to a Pew Research Poll, Latinos make up almost 15% of the electorate, an increase over previous years. When it comes to swing states, the Latino vote can alter the outcome of an election.

In February, Kennedy toured a largely Colombian section of Jackson Heights, New York, in Queens. He talked with press and paused for pictures. Speaking with Telemundo reporter Cristina Londoño about the upcoming election, Kennedy switched between Spanish and English. He explained he learned how to speak Spanish while serving a 30-day sentence in a Puerto Rican jail for trespassing while protesting Navy environmentally damaging bombing exercises on Vieques Island.

In the Telemundo interview, Kennedy confidently rebuffed accusations of being a spoiler, saying “Biden doesn’t need my help to lose this election to Donald Trump.”

On March 30, the Kennedy Campaign hosted “Celebrate Cesar Chavez Day” in Los Angeles, California. Robert F. Kennedy Sr. supported Chavez and forged a bond with the Latino community through this support.

American Values 2024 Latino outreach lead, Alejandra Chaparro, appeared in the News Nation interview, discussing efforts of the super PAC. “We are creating a connection, we are creating a community with Latinos,” she said. “They are important because [Latinos] can elect the upcoming president.”

According to Axios, the Viva Kennedy! campaign will register California Latino voters under the We the People Party, which Kennedy formed in order to get on the ballot in that state.

The Kennedy campaign will also release Spanish advertisements and set up clubs across the country – both actions reminiscent of former president Kennedy’s Latino outreach effort, which aired a campaign commercial featuring JFK’s wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis speaking in Spanish.

(American Values 2024 funds The Kennedy Beacon.)

El retorno de ¡Viva Kennedy!

Por Leah Watson, para The Kennedy Beacon

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decidió retomar ¡Viva Kennedy!, una campaña creada por John F. Kennedy en 1960 y que capturó la atención de los latinos lo que contribuyó a su victoria.

Al igual que su tío, Kennedy sabe que el voto latino es clave. ¡Viva Kennedy! es un esfuerzo comunitario destinado a ayudar a los latinos a registrarse para votar.

Un artículo reciente de News Nation sobre RFK Jr. destaca lo imprudente que es subestimar el voto latino, como parece estar haciendo la campaña de Biden. Según una encuesta de Pew Research, los latinos representan casi el 15% del electorado, una cifra que ha venido aumentando con respecto a los años anteriores. Cuando se trata de los estados que se encuentran indecisos, el voto latino bien puede alterar el resultado de una elección.

Recientemente, Kennedy recorrió Jackson Heights, en Queens, Nueva York, un barrio mayoritariamente colombiano. Allí habló con periodistas y se detuvo para tomarse fotografías con sus seguidores hispanos. Durante la entrevista con la reportera de Telemundo Cristina Londoño sobre las próximas elecciones, Kennedy alternó entre el idioma español e inglés para conversar con ella.

Explicó que aprendió a hablar español mientras cumplía una sentencia de 30 días en una cárcel puertorriqueña por invasión de propiedad privada, cuando protestaba contra los ejercicios de bombardeo de la Marina de EUA en la isla de Vieques, por ser dañinos y representar una amenaza para el medioambiente.

En la entrevista con Telemundo, Kennedy rechazó categóricamente las acusaciones de ser un saboteador y dijo, “Biden no necesita mi ayuda para perder esta elección ante Donald Trump”.

El pasado 30 de marzo, la Campaña Kennedy organizó el evento “Celebremos el Día de César Chávez” en Los Ángeles, California. En el pasado Robert F. Kennedy Sr. apoyó a Chávez y estableció un vínculo estrecho con la comunidad latina.

En una entrevista con News Nation, la líder de relaciones con la comunidad para la población hispana de American Values 2024, Alejandra Chaparro, discutió los esfuerzos del súper PAC: “Estamos creando una conexión con los latinos y uniendo a la comunidad”, dijo. "[Los latinos] son importantes porque pueden llegar a elegir al próximo presidente".

De acuerdo con Axios, ¡Viva Kennedy! La campaña registrará a los votantes latinos de California bajo el Partido Nosotros el Pueblo (We the People Party), que Kennedy hizo para aparecer en la boleta electoral en ese estado.

La campaña de Kennedy también publicará anuncios en español y establecerá clubes en todo el país; ambas acciones recuerdan el esfuerzo del ex presidente Kennedy para conectarse con la comunidad latina. En 1960 fue transmitido un comercial de campaña en el que aparecía su esposa, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, hablando en español y dirigiéndose a la comunidad de habla hispana.

(American Values 2024 financia The Kennedy Beacon).