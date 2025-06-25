By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report
On Friday, June 27, the MAHA Institute will hold a roundtable on women’s health and fertility in the Crystal Room at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC.
Through four high-powered panels, the event will address American women’s health challenges, including the root causes of infertility – such as metabolic health, exposure to toxins, over-medicalization, and lifestyle factors.
At the heart of the event is a desire to work with the body, not against it.
“Young women are seeking answers,” said Debra Sheldon, The MAHA Institute’s Vice President and co-moderator of the event. “They want to reclaim their vitality and lifeforce. This is a unique moment to fix the problem — at the root and holistically.”
Continued Sheldon, “What is profound in this moment is that we are moving from a culture of obedience and externalizing authority over our bodies to a culture of inquiry and connection. There is a harmony that is seeking to be restored.” Sheldon continued, “Secretary Kennedy and the leadership at HHS are listening and responding to ideas that meet the highest standards for health and reform. We now have an opportunity to reform health care in a way that supports healthy mothers, babies and families.”
According to the CDC, America’s fertility rate dropped to a historic low. In 2023, birth rates for women between the ages of 20 and 39 declined. Even with the decline, delivering babies via caesarian section increased for the fourth year in a row to 32.4%.
Here is the full agenda for the June 27 event.
Noon – 1:00 pm
Newsmakers Hour 1:00-2:00 pm
Panel 1 – Body Literacy and Fem Tech [1:00pm - 2:00pm]
Moderator: Emma Waters, Heritage Foundation
Clare Morell, Ethics and Public Policy Center
Katie Vidmar, Natural Womanhood and Elevate
Teresa Kenney, Hormone Genius Podcast
Dr. Sarah E. Hill, Author of This is Your Brain on Birth Control
Laura Delano, Author of Unshrunk and Founder, Inner Compass Initiative
Panel 2 – Lifestyle and Metabolic Health [2:00pm - 2:45pm]
Moderator: Emma Waters, Heritage Foundation
Ginny Noce, The Women's Health RN
Victoria Peck Gray, Wonderfully Made Nutrition
Dr. Andrea Salcedo, DO, Loma Linda University Health
Pam Schoenfeld, Women and Family Nutrition
BREAK 2:45-3:00 pm
Panel 3 – Root Causes, Restorative Treatment and Informed Consent [3:00-3:45]
Moderator: Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute
Grace Emily Stark, Natural Womanhood
Dr. Marguerite Duane, FACTS About Fertility
Dr. Tracey Parnell, International Institute for Restorative Reproductive Medicine
Dr. Patrick Yeung, RESTORE Center for Endometriosis
Panel 4 – Pregnancy, Birth and Informed Consent [3:45-4:30pm]
Moderator: Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute
Kallie Fell, Center for Culture and Bioethics
Dr. Stuart Fischbein, Birthing Instincts
Sally Fallon Morrell, Weston A. Price Foundation
Adelaide Meadow, Adelaide Meadow
Claire Dooley, Documentary Filmmaker and Health Freedom Advocate
4:30-5:00 pm - Social Time
Registration is filling quickly.
LOOK NO FURTHER... ITS BEEN DESTROYED BY THE COVVID DEATH INJECTION...
Great initiative! MAHA should embrace pro-natalism. Schools are brainwashing women to prioritize abortions over motherhood.