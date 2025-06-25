By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

On Friday, June 27, the MAHA Institute will hold a roundtable on women’s health and fertility in the Crystal Room at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC.

Through four high-powered panels, the event will address American women’s health challenges, including the root causes of infertility – such as metabolic health, exposure to toxins, over-medicalization, and lifestyle factors.

At the heart of the event is a desire to work with the body, not against it.

Debra Sheldon, Vice President of The MAHA Institute

“Young women are seeking answers,” said Debra Sheldon, The MAHA Institute’s Vice President and co-moderator of the event. “They want to reclaim their vitality and lifeforce. This is a unique moment to fix the problem — at the root and holistically.”

Continued Sheldon, “What is profound in this moment is that we are moving from a culture of obedience and externalizing authority over our bodies to a culture of inquiry and connection. There is a harmony that is seeking to be restored.” Sheldon continued, “Secretary Kennedy and the leadership at HHS are listening and responding to ideas that meet the highest standards for health and reform. We now have an opportunity to reform health care in a way that supports healthy mothers, babies and families.”

According to the CDC, America’s fertility rate dropped to a historic low. In 2023, birth rates for women between the ages of 20 and 39 declined. Even with the decline, delivering babies via caesarian section increased for the fourth year in a row to 32.4%.

Here is the full agenda for the June 27 event.

Noon – 1:00 pm

Newsmakers Hour 1:00-2:00 pm

Dr. Sarah E. Hill, author of This is Your Brain on Birth Control

Panel 1 – Body Literacy and Fem Tech [1:00pm - 2:00pm]

Moderator: Emma Waters, Heritage Foundation

Clare Morell, Ethics and Public Policy Center

Katie Vidmar, Natural Womanhood and Elevate

Teresa Kenney, Hormone Genius Podcast

Dr. Sarah E. Hill, Author of This is Your Brain on Birth Control

Laura Delano, Author of Unshrunk and Founder, Inner Compass Initiative

Laura Delano, author of Unshrunk and founder of Inner Compass Initiative

Panel 2 – Lifestyle and Metabolic Health [2:00pm - 2:45pm]

Moderator: Emma Waters, Heritage Foundation

Ginny Noce, The Women's Health RN

Victoria Peck Gray, Wonderfully Made Nutrition

Dr. Andrea Salcedo, DO, Loma Linda University Health

Pam Schoenfeld, Women and Family Nutrition

BREAK 2:45-3:00 pm

Panel 3 – Root Causes, Restorative Treatment and Informed Consent [3:00-3:45]

Moderator: Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute

Grace Emily Stark, Natural Womanhood

Dr. Marguerite Duane, FACTS About Fertility

Dr. Tracey Parnell, International Institute for Restorative Reproductive Medicine

Dr. Patrick Yeung, RESTORE Center for Endometriosis

Panel 4 – Pregnancy, Birth and Informed Consent [3:45-4:30pm]

Moderator: Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute

Kallie Fell, Center for Culture and Bioethics

Dr. Stuart Fischbein, Birthing Instincts

Sally Fallon Morrell, Weston A. Price Foundation

Adelaide Meadow, Adelaide Meadow

Claire Dooley, Documentary Filmmaker and Health Freedom Advocate

4:30-5:00 pm - Social Time

Registration is filling quickly.