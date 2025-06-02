Thank you for being loyal readers of The Kennedy Beacon!

As of June 2, 2025, we are saying goodbye to one name and hello to another. The Kennedy Beacon is with this post now The MAHA Report!

Please note: We are not the MAHA Commission’s recent report, released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on May 22, 2025. Rather, we are and will continue to evolve into a key news hub for the entire MAHA movement, covering, among many other things, the work HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his colleagues are doing every day on behalf of the American people.

In truth, our focus has been quietly shifting since Kennedy was confirmed as HHS Secretary on February 13.

For those of you who may have come to us late: we launched in July 2023, a few months after Kennedy began his campaign for President of the United States.

Since then, The Kennedy Beacon has published over 930 articles which have been viewed over 9 million times.

And a lot has changed.

When we started, our mission was to cover and amplify what Bobby and the Kennedy campaign did and said. We wanted to keep you up-to-date on Kennedy’s bid for the presidency, first as a Democrat; later, as a fired-up independent.

We covered Kennedy’s historic speeches, such as when he left the party of his father and uncle, eloquently declaring his independence.

We covered how the DNC-aligned media incessantly attacked and maligned Bobby, fearing he’d draw votes from Biden (and later Kamala Harris), even though polling showed he was drawing equally from Biden and Trump.

And ​​we covered Team Kennedy’s heroic march to get on the ballot in every state, even as the DNC’s multi-millionaire-dollar legal teams conducted shameful lawfare to make his road to the White House more difficult and costly.

Kennedy, of course, halted his campaign for president, threw his support behind Donald Trump, and now leads the HHS.

With Kennedy’s pivot comes our own.

As the MAHA Report, we will continue to cover Kennedy, focusing on his work at HHS, but we will also cover a movement so fundamental to his journey — the MAHA Movement.

WHAT IS MAHA?

During his presidential announcement speech last April, when Kennedy was still running as a Democrat, he spoke about the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening “to impose a new corporate feudalism in our country.” He spoke of our strip mined middle class, in large measure due to the ‘forever wars’ overseas; the military industrial complex; government and big tech censorship; and a devastating chronic disease epidemic.

He also referenced his 35 years as an environmental advocate, declaring: “If we want to meet our obligation as a generation, as a civilization, and as a nation…we’ve got to start by protecting our environmental infrastructure – the air we breath, the water we drink, the wild life, the fisheries, the public lands.”

All of these concerns are part of MAHA.

Make America Healthy Again is a return to Kennedy’s roots while reaching beyond a single candidacy.

As colleagues Adam Garrie and Louis Conte explain in their October 10 article for the Beacon, MAHA is more than a political and environmental movement: “It is a movement in our homes, our communities, our schools, and our places of worship,” they write. “It is a movement of everyday people who are concerned about the toxicity of our foods, the dangerous side effects of our medications, and the corporate capture of our government agencies that claim to be keeping us safe.”

“MAHA,” they continue, “rose out of the long-standing medical freedom movement. In 2024, Nicole Shanahan and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began using the phrase to denote a political movement combining a broadly libertarian social message with the policy solutions advocated by health freedom campaigners.”

Tulsi Gabbard, the new United States director of national intelligence, last year said at a Town Hall, hosted by Russell Brand: “When we talk about how to Make America Healthy Again, it is nutrition and it is your physical health, well being. But it is also so much greater than that – and it encompasses so much more about what we are doing and how we are caring for ourselves and our loved ones as individuals.” In other words, Gabbard suggested, there is a fundamental spiritual component to MAHA that has the capacity, person by person, to reshape our country.

At the MAHA Report, our aim is to track the MAHA movement as a news beat and also to create an information hub. We will cover HHS (and the agencies it oversees); censorship; corporate malfeasance, particularly within Big Pharma and Big Ag; and the numerous ways legacy media distorts the truth. We will cover the news that matters to you, much of which you won’t find elsewhere.

We will also feature articles by guests and influencers in the health and wellness space – including their analysis of, for example, the dangers of processed foods; the benefits of raw milk; why it’s important to take fluoride out of water; and how President Trump’s and Kennedy’s health-first agenda is already lowering your health costs.

Most importantly, we will track Kennedy’s MAHA “wins”; amplify HHS messaging; report on food (dietary guidelines/ school lunches); agriculture and farming (regenerative agriculture, regulations, processing, legislation); SSRIs, psychiatric medications, and mental health; cover metabolic health and alternative medicine; medical freedom; women’s health; and much more!

Even as we announce these new goals, we understand the need to be flexible and responsive to a movement – and a world – in constant flux.

We look forward to having you along for the ride.

