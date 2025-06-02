The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4h

MAHA is a beacon of hope. Thanks for protecting our kids from toxins. Keep up the great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue's avatar
Sue
4h

A logical transition... thanks for all you have and are doing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture