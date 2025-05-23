By Sayer Ji, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

[Originally published by Sayer Ji on his Substack; republished with his permission.]

Standing in the White House this week, I felt something I never expected: redemption—not just for myself, but for every parent, healer, activist, and citizen who has been silenced for telling the truth.

Only a few years ago, I was publicly named and targeted by the very institution that now welcomed me inside. I was labeled “dangerous,” not because I incited violence or spread hate—but because I shared peer-reviewed science and raised essential questions about vaccine safety and public health policy. For this, I was censored, de-platformed, defamed, and gaslit. It was a dark night of the soul—disorienting, painful, and deeply unjust.

And yet… today, I find myself invited to stand alongside national leaders and grassroots visionaries as part of a revolutionary initiative to Make America Healthy Again. The same truths that once got me silenced are now being echoed—loudly, clearly, and federally—in a national commission report. This feels profound. Not just personally, but symbolically. A return of integrity. A restoration of truth. A blueprint for rebirth.

The MAHA Report: Our Children, Our Crisis, Our Reckoning

The Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has released its first official report: The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again.

It is more than a report—it is a mirror held up to a nation in crisis.

Over 40% of children in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic illness.

75% of youth are ineligible for military service due to obesity, mental illness, or poor physical health.

Suicide, anxiety, developmental disorders, and autoimmunity are rising at breakneck speed.

This is not a mystery. It is the direct outcome of policies and practices driven by industry interests, not public health.

The report identifies four interconnected drivers of this crisis:

1. Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs)

UPFs now comprise 70% of children’s daily calories. Engineered for addiction, stripped of nutrients, and laced with harmful additives, these foods are robbing a generation of vitality.

2. Environmental Toxicity

From endocrine disruptors to microplastics, our children are born into a chemical storm. Agencies like the FDA and EPA have failed to protect them—choosing commerce over caution.

3. Digital Entrapment & Sedentary Life

Children now spend 9+ non-school hours a day on screens. Movement, sleep, and community have eroded. The result? A surge in depression, loneliness, and despair.

4. Overmedicalization

Rather than addressing root causes, we are numbing and creating even worsen symptoms with pharmaceuticals—starting in infancy, often with devastating long-term effects.

This report affirms everything many of us have felt in our bones: that food, movement, sleep, and love are the true foundations of health—not pharmaceuticals, not digital escapes, and not toxic convenience.

The report also marks a subtle but significant shift in how our national health institutions engage with the topic of vaccines. While not as strong or explicit as I—and many others—would like (an immediate ban on all non-placebo control validated vaccines and all mRNA jabs), the MAHA Report does acknowledge that the expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule is part of a broader pattern of over-medicalization. It gestures toward long-standing concerns about the long-term health impacts of excessive pharmaceutical interventions in children, and calls for independent safety research, greater transparency, and accountability. This marks an important step forward, signaling that even within the corridors of federal power, the conversation around medical risk, regulatory capture, and informed consent is beginning to shift.

Pictured are Zen Honeycutt, from Moms Across America, and Tony Lyons, MAHA Institute and Skyhorse Publishing.

From Corporate Capture to Cultural Restoration

What makes this report groundbreaking is not just what it reveals—it’s what it dares to name. It calls out the corporate capture of our public health institutions:

95% of those shaping our dietary guidelines have financial ties to Big Food or Big Pharma.

Public agencies routinely ignore independent science in favor of industry-funded studies.

Children’s health has been sacrificed on the altar of profit.

But this report doesn’t stop at critique—it offers restorative pathways:

A shift to whole, unprocessed foods rooted in regenerative agriculture.

Transparent, independent research free from commercial influence.

Policies that prioritize sleep, play, connection, and nature over screens and stimulants.

A sacred return to trust in the body’s innate intelligence and healing wisdom.

This is not technocratic reform. It is the re-weaving of a broken culture. A call back to biological, ecological, and spiritual coherence.

I never thought I’d see a day when the same truths that got me censored are now being echoed in a national commission report. It’s a sign: the tide is turning. And now we have a blueprint for the rebuild.

Pictured is Kick Kennedy.

A Moment of Profound Alignment

To be in the White House, alongside those who have carried this message through fire and silence, was nothing short of historic.

This was not a political stunt—it was a moment of spiritual and civic alignment. For the first time, the executive branch affirmed the decades of work, suffering, and advocacy that the grassroots have carried alone. The voiceless were finally heard. Those whose children were injured, whose communities were dismissed, whose truths were too inconvenient to air—they were finally represented.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., long defamed and excluded, now holds the official authority to challenge corruption and steward transformation with the full weight of federal recognition. It is a monumental shift. And it is only just beginning.

Celebrating the Movement, the Moment, the People

This moment was not mine alone. It belongs to all of us.

I want to honor:

Leah Wilson , Executive Director and Co-Founder of Stand for Health Freedom

Dr. Joelle Bohemier , Co-Founder

Bailey Kukykendoll , Valerie Borek , Scott Kiley , Jill Kiley , and Jill Hines – essential team leaders and truth holders

Dr. Ed Group and Marla Maples , Co-Founders of the Global Wellness Forum

Aimee McBride, Executive Director of GWF, and a steady hand guiding our global mission

These individuals have poured their lives into this work—not for fame or favor, but for love. For country. For the children. For the future.

There are too many to name here. But please know: whether you were in that room or standing beyond its walls, you were there. This victory belongs to you.

This was the realization of the promise of this country. Of liberty. Of progress. Of democracy. Of the inalienable, sacrosanct rights endowed to every human being. This was the living pulse of a constitutional republic remembering its soul.

Pictured alongside me are Max Goldberg and Liana Werner Gray.

A Movement Made of Many

As the photos throughout this piece reveal, this was a moment not only of historic policy significance—but of human connection, radiant joy, and unlikely unity. In that room stood doctors and farmers, freedom advocates and policy veterans, conservatives and progressives, long-time healers and first-time participants. There were co-founders, coalition leaders, grassroots warriors, and federal officials—many of whom had never shared space before, and yet did so with grace.

We must honor that this coming together wasn’t easy. In fact, recent months have surfaced tensions within the broader health freedom and MAHA movements—differences in personalities, strategies, tone, and vision. Some have been here from the beginning; others are just arriving. There are sharp disagreements, real wounds, and moments of misunderstanding. But there is also something much greater: the shared desire to make our children healthy again.

As far as I’m concerned, everyone is welcome. This is a populist, mainstream, and fully human movement. We are reclaiming democracy—not creating a purity test. We are building culture—not enforcing orthodoxy.

There must be room for disagreement and debate—that is the life’s blood of democracy. But there must also be space for listening, humility, and forward movement.

We will not allow ego, partisanship, or infiltration to derail what we’ve begun. Not now. Not after everything. The photos included here—of joy, unity, reverence, and remembrance—tell the true story: that something bigger than all of us is coming through, and it needs all of us to carry it forward.

Pictured are Leigh Merinoff, Tony Lyons, and Vani Hari (Food Babe).

The Invitation: Join the Work

This is just the beginning.

We are not asking permission. We are building the future. Together. From the soil up. From the heart out.

Here’s where to begin:

This is a sacred movement. A cultural return. A civilizational reset.

Let us walk forward—together, awake and united.

The children are watching. The ancestors are listening. The future is calling.

Let’s rise.

Pictured are Elsa Lyons, Mary Holland, Dr. Mezhmet Oz, and Calley Means