The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
3h

You forgot the "vaccine" myth. Not sure how you could forget that its the only "medicine" that is forced on infants and children or they cannot attend school. Also it is the only "medicine" that protects the manufacturers and distributors from any and all liability.

If these products are so safe and so effective, then why are they forced into the population with no recourse if something goes wrong?

We need to remove the requirements to "inoculate" and remove the liability protections. We should not need religious exemption to refuse these injections. Let the "vaccines" stand on their merit, without laws protecting the manufacturers.

We already have the control groups (Amish and Orthodox Jews) that prove they are unnecessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roger M Esterbrooks's avatar
Roger M Esterbrooks
1h

AWESOME!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture