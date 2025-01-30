By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Like many of you, I have been processing Wednesday’s Senate hearing on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As someone who wants to see Kennedy running the largest health agency on the planet, it would be easy for me to write about the negative behavior of the committee members who attacked Kennedy while thinly disguising their fealty to Big Pharma – they did not conceal where their real loyalties lie.

However, there were moments that were positive and reflected the best example of American political discourse. One of the men responsible for one of those moments was Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Senator Johnson received applause when he noted Kennedy’s willingness to reach across the political divide to address the chronic disease epidemic. “I think I’ve come to know what’s in your heart,” Johnson said. “I think I know the personal and political price you paid for your decision. I want to say publicly thank you for that. I truly appreciate what you’re doing here.”

Kennedy replied, “People lost trust in public health because it wasn’t trustworthy…radical transparency is the way to re-establish trust.” Kennedy added, “We have to remember that there are no Democrat or Republican children.”

According to the CDC, nearly half of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease. “An estimated 129 million people in the US have at least 1 major chronic disease (eg, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, hypertension) as defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services,” reads a 2024 CDC report. “Five of the top 10 leading causes of death in the US are, or are strongly associated with, preventable and treatable chronic diseases. Over the past 2 decades prevalence has increased steadily, and this trend is expected to continue. An increasing proportion of people in America are dealing with multiple chronic conditions; 42% have 2 or more, and 12% have at least 5.”

In thinking about the first day of hearings, one can easily recount all of the negativity. But what I found striking was that two men, Johnson and Kennedy, from different political perspectives, found themselves on the same political hill that both men are willing to die for: the health of America’s children.

I have heard Senator Johnson say he decided to run for reelection because he wants to prioritize the health issues of those injured by the Covid vaccine and to address the declining health of Americans. In a NewsNation interview on Tuesday, Johnson expressed his support and confidence in Kennedy. “I have a great deal of confidence in him,” he said. “I spoke to Senators who are literally just blown away by how knowledgeable he is.”

Johnson agreed that the nation is facing a chronic disease crisis, and that Kennedy wants to use science – not science designed to promote outcomes that Big Pharma desires – but real, independent research, to investigate what is driving the chronic disease epidemics facing Americans. “If we actually do determine the causes of some of these chronic illnesses, potentially autism, some multi-billion-dollar business models may be disrupted,” Johnson said. “These individuals in these big companies are really in it for themselves; they're not interested in protecting the American public if it’s going to disrupt their multi-billion-dollar business models.”

Many in the declining, old guard legacy media describe Kennedy as a threat. And, to the current failed public health establishment which has richly profited from their alliance with Big Pharma, Kennedy is a threat.

Johnson recognizes that Kennedy is a “system disruptor” who plans to let science inform his decisions. “He (Kennedy) will follow the science,” Johnson stated. “I hope my colleagues recognize that this is what the American people want – someone who is going to doggedly pursue the truth.”

Kennedy is for healthy, toxin free food. He is for clean, non-polluted drinking water. He is for safe medical products that have been held to gold standard research that is made available to Americans so that they can make better health decisions. Kennedy promises to ensure that Congress and the people have the access to the information they can trust.

An exemplary nation is built upon the good health of its people. Do we really want more of the same from the public health and medical establishment? For four years, the Biden administration’s public health policy was a nightmare. The American public voted for change in November. Kennedy’s alliance with Trump was a critical turning point in the election.

Before questioning Trump’s nominee to lead the HHS on Wednesday, Johnson began by thanking Kennedy for his career of service. “Thank you for your decades-long advocacy for the environment, for children's health,” Johnson said. “I can’t say I’m surprised by the hostility on the other side. I’m highly disappointed in it.”

Now, as Kennedy enters round two of his HHS confirmation hearings, facing the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (HELP) on Thursday, he should feel energized by the support of Wisconsin’s conservative Senator Johnson. Johnson has demonstrated the importance of prioritizing the very real health issues facing our country over partisan politics.

.