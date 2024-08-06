By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Lis Smith has been tasked by the multi-million-dollar corporation known as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) with painting a false narrative about independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As Brian Stelter wrote recently in Vanity Fair, Smith is “on a mission to make sure nobody likes RFK Jr.”

Many interested in Kennedy have encountered stories that claim, “Kennedy is a stalking Horse for Trump,” and that “a vote for Kennedy is a wasted vote.”

There are all sorts of hit pieces focused on Kennedy. The brain worm? The bear?

Dollars to donuts, most of the stories are fed to the media by Lis Smith.

To help you understand the woman designated by the DNC to attack Kennedy, The Kennedy Beacon investigated Smith’s background.

Before getting into the facts, I thought it would be helpful to introduce you to Lis Smith in action: here she is on Real Time with Bill Maher in 2022. Take a look at some of the comments about Smith from Maher’s viewers:

“Lis Smith is utterly annoying to listen to and slurred in her speech. One of the worst panelists to come on the show.”

“Lis Smith is that girl you wish you hadn't started a conversation with at a party."

“Lis Smith made a fool of herself.”

“Lis strikes me as the embodiment of what conservatives envision in their minds when they say, ‘liberal elitist.’”

“I swear! Lis Smith is on something.”

That last comment may have merit. I studied Smith’s body language during this entire segment with Bill Maher and noted her speech was slurred, and she said whacky, inappropriate things. And Smith was constantly fidgeting with objects on the desk in front of her, something people do to dissipate anxiety.

At 7:10 in the video, Smith criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci! No sober Democrat could ever do that!

Then, the discussion moved to the assassination of Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, Afghanistan. This is where Lis Smith goes whack-a-doodle: At 11:54 she makes an odd statement that seems to support the Taliban.

Yes, the Taliban.

Bill Maher calls her on it. The other panelists cringe. Matt Taibbi ultimately brings intelligence to the discussion with comments about the deaths of innocent people caused by our government’s efforts to kill al-Zawahiri.

Was Lis Smith a bit tipsy?

You decide.

It should be noted that Smith has a record of recklessness – particularly behind the wheel. In 2007 and 2009, she was ticketed for speeding. In 2009 and 2010 Smith was associated with violations of “obstructing the passage of other vehicles” and “careless driving likely to endanger a person or property.”

Lis Smith has a record of chaotic, irresponsible behavior and inappropriate statements.

Over the years, she has worked on several important DNC campaigns as a “political strategist.” In Democrat party circles, Smith is regarded as a genuine talent in communicating important campaign messages, i.e. negative campaign messages.

Smith is the DNC’s dirt digger elite. As we shall see, she is comfortable with rolling in filth.

Many of us are warned when we become adults that we should try to avoid romantic relationships in the workplace.

Smith never got that memo.

In 2013 she began a romantic relationship with New York’s former governor, Elliot Spitzer, who was still married at the time. Smith was working for Bill DeBlasio’s mayoral campaign at the time. When the relationship hit the New York Post, Spitzer’s wife announced that she was filing for divorce. Smith’s relationship with Spitzer ended after it was revealed that a prostitute was extorting him.

We discovered that Smith currently lives in an exclusive Manhattan apartment which is valued at over 3.3 million dollars and rents for approximately $13,000 a month.

In case you are wondering, I don’t own a unit in such a building.

Smith is making big money doing dirty DNC things. And yet, in 2020, Smith was hit with a lien for not paying $677 in taxes by the City of New York.

This is chump change in Smith’s world. She paid the lien off but one must ask what happened here. It takes the City of New York months to go through the process of filing this kind of demand against a property owner. One would think that, given the small amount of money involved, that a responsible individual would resolve an issue like this long before being hit with a tax lien.

In 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo enlisted Smith to help get him through a political crisis; several women who worked with Cuomo were reporting that the Governor had touched them inappropriately.

Smith was brought in by Cuomo to manage the situation and save the governor’s political hide.

Smith activated her legion of media contacts and negative articles about Cuomo’s accusers began appearing.

Put yourself in the shoes of these women: You muster the courage to speak out about being victimized by the most powerful governor in the country. Then the DNC’s premier media assassin launches attacks against your reputation. Remarkably, the women were believed. Smith failed and Cuomo was forced to resign.

Smith bailed on Cuomo, claiming he misled her about the true nature of his conduct toward the women.

In 2022, Alexis Grenell in The Nation did an exposé on Smith laying out her hypocrisy in an article titled, “Let’s Hear From the Women Lis Smith Smeared.” The article reviewed Smith’s deposition with an attorney assigned by New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office to investigate the allegations against Cuomo.

I viewed Smith’s performance in the video. In my years as an investigator, I am often called upon to assess people’s veracity. I can tell you that there are strong indications of deception throughout her deposition. What is even most alarming is that Smith attacked these women because she believed it would benefit her political career. The damage done to the accusers, who were already victimized, was not a consideration. Further, Smith wanted her activities to be kept secret.

Now Smith is fixated on Kennedy

The DNC has retained a vicious, a-moral, reckless person to attack Kennedy. Her job is to create a negative, deceptive media narrative about him. The New York Times should consider Smith’s record when they laude her in their hit pieces.

When you read negative articles about Kennedy, know where they come from.

Lis Smith is the personification of today’s DNC. Instead of paying her a fortune, the DNC and their aligned media allies should be ashamed to be associated with her.