By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

In recent congressional testimony, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., stated, “I don't think people should be taking advice, medical advice from me."

Kennedy was responding to a question by Democratic Representative Mark Pocan about whether he would vaccinate his own children for measles and chickenpox.

Kennedy stated he would "probably" do so but added, "my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant."

Regarding vaccines, Kennedy said that NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya is tasked to "lay out the pros and cons, the risks and benefits, accurately as we understand them, with replicable studies," for people to "make that decision."

In Kennedy’s view, we, the people, should be making our own medical decisions, based on reproducible scientific evidence, for ourselves and our children, not blindly following a government mandate.

But for mainstream public health experts featured in the mainstream media, this is heresy.

For years now, Americans have endured the reign of medical and scientific ‘experts’ who appear on legacy news outlets instructing us to listen to their supposedly wise counsel and to “follow the science.” For these folks, the evidence is in, and we should trust them.

None of these experts has expressed any concern that a growing number of Americans distrust doctors and hospitals.

In my opinion, the driving force of the mistrust is the arrogance of the experts curated by legacy media.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told us a few years ago that he was science. How can we forget his inimitable, “Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science?”

Fauci was crowned ‘America’s doctor.’

Those days are over. For any number of reasons, none of which the public knows for sure, President (MIA) Biden decided to pardoned Fauci.

Today, America’s doctor is free from any responsibility for the reckless gain-of-function research he authorized with our tax dollars. And he has quietly washed his hands of all things Covid-19.

Fauci of course is a symptom, the tip of the iceberg.

Take a moment to consider recent examples of what the scientific experts told us:

Covid came from a wet market in Wuhan, not a leak from a biolab.

Masks work.

Two weeks and we’ll flatten the curve.

Six feet of distance from other people will keep us safe.

Lockdowns will end the pandemic.

Covid vaccines are safe and effective.

Take another Covid booster. And another Covid booster. And another Covid booster. And another.

And this is just the short list.

Is it not remarkable that the legacy media remained silent as Senator Ron Johnson recently led a Senate Hearing on the myocarditis injuries caused by the Covid vaccines and that the public health establishment downplayed the risks and failed to warn the American people?

Were we not told by the experts that the Covid vaccines were “safe and effective”?

Dr. John Campbell concisely explains the myocarditis damage caused by expert recommended mRNA Covid vaccines.

That did not stop Dr. Peter Hotez, an MSNBC favorite from the Covid days, from expressing “shock and disappointment” at Kennedy’s decision to remove the COVID vaccine for children and pregnant women from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule.

The Washington Post claimed that the CDC was “blindsided” by the announcement and rolled out another favored legacy media expert, Dr. Paul Offit, who described the decision to remove Covid vaccines from the recommended schedule as “a continued war against vaccines by our secretary of health and human services.”

Offit made millions as a vaccine developer and, as reported by Sharyl Attkisson when she worked at CBS, held the 1.5 million dollar Merck research chair at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

For the legacy media’s public health cognoscenti – Fauci, Offit, Hotez - Kennedy’s suggestion that citizens read science, ask questions, and think for themselves, is a threat to the established order.

The experts fail to realize that many members of their own profession have quietly walked away from Covid vaccines. According to the CDC, over 80% of healthcare workers declined the 2023/24 Covid Vaccine boosters.

The legacy media experts drone on from their myopic towers but the professionals in the trenches deal with patients and reality. Healthcare professionals understood what was happening with the boosters and voted with their feet.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary unleashed a bombshell when he described the CDC’s Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) acting like a “kangaroo court,” rubber stamping every vaccine.

“You look at the minutes of the last couple years, they say we want a simple message for everybody just so they can understand it,” Makary said. “It was not a data-based conversation. It was a conversation based on marketing and ease. We don’t want to put out an absolute recommendation for kids with no clinical data.”

Kennedy and his team at HHS understand that the threats to the nation’s health do not always come in the form of a virus. Greater threats come from the chronic diseases the legacy media and their selected experts have ignored for decades.

For the old guard, it does not matter that diabetes and obesity in adults and children are exploding, as long as you are fully vaccinated. It does not matter that cancer rates are accelerating, as long as you are fully vaccinated. It does not matter that neurological disorders are through the roof, as long as you are fully vaccinated. It does not matter that the autism epidemic rages, as long as you are fully vaccinated.

Kennedy does not view the nation’s health outlook from the skewed perspective of experts in the fields of virology and vaccinology. He realized years ago, by suing corporate polluters, that experts can be bought. Scientific journals can be manipulated. Government regulators can be captured.

In the end, science can be manipulated to fit the narrative of the people who profit from it.

This is not a criticism of science – science is not the problem. The experts who use it as a punch line to cover their misdeeds are.

Kennedy learned long ago that the fisherman knows the river he works and the fish he catches better than the scientist who publishes a paper saying dioxins don’t harm fish. He understood that the mother who tells him that her once healthy child regressed into autism after vaccines administered at a ‘well baby visit’ has a vastly different perception of vaccine safety than the man sitting comfortably and with confidence in the Merck chair.

In both the environmental and public health arenas, Kennedy has long known that the people living with the downstream consequences are the true barometers of what is really going on. The fisherman, the Covid vaccine injured healthcare worker, and mothers trying to restore the health of their vaccine-injured children – all have the real-world expertise that Kennedy draws from.

Kennedy trusts the people and questions the guy who legacy media insists is the expert.

He wants us, the public, to do something that will really piss the experts off: consider the evidence and think for themselves.