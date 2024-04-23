Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

On Saturday night, April 20, Democrats and Republicans acted, in a bi-partisan vote, to betray the American people – and the Ukrainians.

Matt Taibbi explains what went down in the Saturday Massacre in Congress.

Who was the silent hand behind the backroom Washington deal to get $61 billion dollars in aid for Ukraine? None other than Donald Trump.

Even though he stroked his base by pretending to oppose more Ukraine aid, in the end Trump gave Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson the nod to cut a deal with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

On Fox, Lindsay Graham proudly revealed Trump’s complicity. Commenting on X Michael Tracey writes, “Lindsay Graham confirms - the Ukraine funding bill ‘would not have passed without Donald Trump.’ Trump just pulled one of the biggest scams in American political history — but his Personality Cult followers are still in denial about it.”

Once again, Democrats and Republicans lock arms when the needs of the military industrial complex are threatened.

The Saturday Night Massacre is so called because, in addition to more spending on wars, it also strengthens the hand of the surveillance state by extending the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The executive branch will continue to spy on Americans without warrants.

As recently as April 10 on Truth Social, Donald Trump was telling Republicans in the House to “KILL FISA, IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME AND MANY OTHERS. THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!! DJT.”

It seems that Trump, like Biden, wants to maintain the government’s ability to spy on Americans, should he end up back in the White House.

Think there is a big difference between the two political parties?

Think again.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly pointed out that Democrats and Republicans always protect the industries that fund their parties rather than the interests of the American people. Kennedy’s campaign continues to focus attention on the influence that the military industrial complex has over both parties.

Long before public sentiment turned against supporting the war in Ukraine, Kennedy – who was the first to call it a proxy war – urged leadership to negotiate an end to the senseless slaughter of brave Ukrainians, and openly criticized the US’s role. Since the beginning of his campaign, he has promised to roll back the surveillance state, reduce the size of the military budget, and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

A majority of Americans now oppose funding the Ukraine war.

If you want change in America’s forever wars and an end to the surveillance state, neither Trump nor Biden is the candidate for you.