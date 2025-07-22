The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Jahnig
Christine Jahnig
12h

"The science is clear: vaccines are safe and effective.". As long as it isn't your baby lying dead in his crib after being vaccinated.

llaw555's avatar
llaw555
12hEdited

One choice for the educated public who loves their baby- DO NOT COMPLY!!

These politicians could not care less if your baby lives or dies. This is about money and greed.

