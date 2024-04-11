By Frances Scott, The Kennedy Beacon

Fearful of former president Trump, who is performing better than President Biden in some of the polls, California Representative Ro Khanna has called for Nicole Shanahan to abandon her decision to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Has any Democrat yet considered asking Biden to abandon his decision to seek reelection? Kennedy has a better chance of defeating Trump than does a guy of advanced age who’s been in office for decades (since before I was born) and is clearly suffering from extended periods of cognitive impairment. You have to wonder why the DNC couldn’t just offer America a viable candidate. They believe in democracy, don’t they? What part of “choice” do they not understand?

If Shanahan stepped aside, we would be denied the chance to see her debate with Kamala Harris.

On April 9, Shanahan, posted this on X:

Like Shanahan, Khanna is a first-generation American. Khanna’s parents are from India. Shanahan’s mom is from China. Both Shanahan’s and Khanna’s accomplishments show they are go-getters. Khanna earned a B.A. in Economics from University of Chicago, a law degree from Yale and enough accolades to teach Economics for a while at Stanford before he ran for office in 2016 and was sworn in as Silicon Valley’s representative in 2017. Although Khanna initially supported Shanahan’s decision to become Kennedy’s VP, Khanna asked her to consider joining Team Biden.

It’s an interesting exchange when you look at what Khanna wrote in 2017 with Rep. Mike Gallagher, in a USA Today OpEd, “Two Congressmen Offer a Bipartisan Plan to Drain the Swamp.” Their ideas included making sure incumbent politicians aren’t allowed to redraw voting districts to guarantee an incumbent’s re-election. He demonstrated his understanding of competition as a key to democratic elections: “The less competitive a district becomes,” the Reps wrote, “the more general elections become formalities.”

Perhaps life in the swamp taught Khanna that slithering is a more effective way of getting around in DC. So democracy is good if voters don’t really have a choice? Gotcha.

America is tired of being told we have to vote for the ‘least bad,’ when most of us are still hanging onto hope that someday we will break the cycle and elect a true ‘best.’

Blue-no-matter-who Khanna insists we have to vote for the foggy-brained DNC candidate, who has to be led around by the Easter Bunny, who even some of the most die-hard democrats are hard-pressed to love. But in a democratic republic, which is what the Constitution still says America is, the people, not the parties (which the Constitution doesn’t even mention), decide who will represent them.

Khanna’s belief that the Kennedy/Shanahan ticket poses a problem for Biden’s re-election is valid, but he misses the point that the independent candidate threatens the Trump campaign as well.

I get that, to the DNC leadership, staying in control is more important than having the rest of us be able to vote for the ticket we actually want.

Perhaps Khanna’s own op-ed explains why he wants Shanahan to back out of the race: “the system supports the status quo and resists real change.”

Shanahan’s response to him shows us the transparent and direct type of leadership we’ll have, once the Kennedy/Shanahan team rolls into Washington next January, calling all swamp-critters out as they try to slither back underneath the surface.