When Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s investigative book, The Wuhan Cover-Up, was published in 2023, legacy media completely ignored it. Now, two years on, it’s abundantly clear that Kennedy was right about numerous things he wrote in the book — despite all manner of efforts to silence and censor him.

Kennedy’s book became a word-of-mouth best seller even as the powerful New York Times pretended it didn’t exist. But the tables are turning. The censorship-industrial complex, though still powerful, is on the defensive. A new administration is in office, and the man whose best seller was censored is now Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy’s findings, based on painstaking research and gold-standard science, have not changed. Here are five key takeaways from the book – facts that few admit were true, then and even now – but that Kennedy got right.

1. COVID was a bioweapon that came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology

This point is now officially acknowledged and so widely accepted that the censorship of those holding such a view has largely been forgotten. However, when Kennedy wrote his book, things were different. Doctors and researchers who believed in the lab leak faced literal exile from the medical community. University positions were revoked, professors were saddled with frivolous lawsuits, and all encountered chilling censorship.

At the time, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his allies in the Biden administration’s public health agencies continued to push an unproven theory that SARS-CoV-2 was the product of naturally occurring zoonosis.

Kennedy knew better.

In his book, Kennedy cites multiple scientists who determined that the unique characteristics of the virus proved that it could not have occurred naturally but was instead the product of a process of pathogenic enhancement commonly known as “gain-of-function” research.

Kennedy further details an elaborate cover-up involving officials from the U.S. private and public sectors, overseas scientists, and the Chinese medical establishment, which remains tightly controlled by the country’s Communist Party.

Today, these truths are widely acknowledged by all those without a personal or financial stake in the initial cover-up.

2. Gain of function research is biowarfare

When President Nixon spearheaded the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), signed in 1972, the world acknowledged the longstanding dangers of bioweapons consisting of pathogens engineered for one purpose: to kill and injure as many people as possible.

Unfortunately, the BWC had very poor enforcement mechanisms.

This allowed the military-industrial complex to resume pathogenic enhancement experiments under the ruse that, to develop vaccines, it was necessary to first create extremely virulent pathogens. That was always a cover story to excuse the continuation of developing otherwise prohibited agents of biological warfare.

When it became clear that the virus causing COVID-19 was a product of such experiments, the scientific establishment rushed to defend and obscure gain-of-function research.

Now, however, President Trump on Monday signed an Executive Order that acknowledges the clear and present danger of gain-of-function research. The signing follows not only Kennedy’s activism around the issue but also that of Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who recently explained gain-of-function’s dangers with reference to bioweapons programs developed on foreign soil during World War II.

Many scientists, including former CDC Director Robert Redfield, have acknowledged that Kennedy’s analysis of gain-of-function research and the COVID-19 pandemic, fully articulated in The Wuhan Cover-Up, was correct.

3. Dr. Fauci is a bad actor

Judging by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s discredited statements about the origins of COVID-19 and gain-of-function research, one might conclude that he was simply underqualified and ill-informed. The truth is more alarming. Fauci not only lied to Congress but also deceived the broad scientific community and the American people.

Kennedy's book takes direct issue with Fauci, revealing how our country’s most public scientist derived financial benefits by promoting gain-of-function research, both in the U.S. and in foreign countries, including China. Fauci’s cover-up of SARS-CoV-2’s origins was both elaborate and audacious.

Even today, for the moment ‘America’s doctor’ remains judicially unscathed by what in retrospect was one of our nation’s most heinous crimes. Fauci has publicly contradicted himself on multiple occasions, including admitting that the “six-foot social distancing” rule was not based on rigorous science. However, Fauci’s broader acts of malfeasance, particularly regarding biowarfare programs from which he profited, are staggering.

Once a darling of the media and the Democratic Party, Fauci now faces calls from multiple elected officials for accountability. They demand justice for his role in causing the pandemic, orchestrating its cover-up, censoring honest scientists, and destroying the livelihoods of millions of Americans.

Kennedy was right about Fauci, too.

4. USAID is a scam

Among the many government agencies and programs funneling money for dangerous bioweapons development, USAID is one that repeatedly appears in Kennedy’s book. An agency created by Kennedy’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, in 1961 to provide foreign aid to developing countries, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saw how far it had slipped from its original purpose: instead, it had morphed into yet another government apparatus that that helped finance and coordinate mass censorship of American doctors.

When Kennedy wrote his book, few Americans had even heard of USAID. Today, USAID is no more. After the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) identified anomalous accounting problems and millions of dollars spent on absurd, wasteful programs abroad, President Trump, along with Elon Musk and his DOGE team, decided to shutter the organization.

Again, Kennedy was right: his book reveals massive corruption at USAID; under the cover of “aid,” this once benevolent government entity contributed to some of the worst corruption during the pandemic, including funding unregulated foreign labs engaged in gain-of-function research that directly led to the creation and leak of SARS-CoV-2.

5. Restoring public trust in science

While Dr. Fauci once arrogantly proclaimed, “I am the science,” the end result of the COVID pandemic and associated lockdowns led to a documented erosion in the public’s trust of the scientific community. Scientists have been among the most trusted members of our society; now they are among the least.

In his book, Kennedy lamented this transformation in 2023 and now, from his HHS post, is fighting to restore transparency and public trust in the scientific community. He long has said that science must be guided by a gold standard, not bow to the altars of hypotheses chasing ideology.

With The Wuhan Cover-Up, Kennedy presciently saw how deception and coercion by scientists against other scientists, destroys a rigorous commitment to use science to ferret out the truth, wherever it leaves one, not cave to mainstream narratives.

By exposing corruption within the scientific establishment, Kennedy paved the way for a democratically-supported, new era of radical transparency.

Fauci’s supporters accused Kennedy of attempting to discredit science but the opposite has occurred. Now Kennedy has won back some of the public’s trust in government-funded scientific inquiry. He’s only getting started.