Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

How well is President-elect Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services doing so far, following his first week of meetings with the U.S. Senators on Capitol Hill?

So well that a group of Republican Senators, led by Kansas’s Roger Marshall, late last week announced the establishment of a new Senate caucus dedicated to Make America Healthy Again principals, mainly promoting good nutrition for all. As Senator Marshall put it, the new group would also focus on primary care availability “to tackle the root causes of chronic diseases.” Continued Marshall, “With our ‘Food is Medicine’ approach, support from RFK Jr., and a shared goal to Make America Healthy Again, we aim to foster transparency, innovation, and a transformative agenda that builds a healthier, stronger nation.”

In forming this new MAHA caucus, Marshall is joined by Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and Rick Scott of Florida. The Senators’ mission is spelled out here.

Marshall’s embrace of MAHA’s key concepts sends a signal to the rest of the Senate that Kennedy’s and Trump’s vision to make America healthy again is a critical goal of the new Trump administration. An OB/GYN who has delivered more than 5,000 babies, Marshall is a respected voice for what medicine is supposed to be about – the patients – not pharmaceutical industry profits.

Other members of the new caucus also weighed in on MAHA and Kennedy.

“Like I told him, I’ve heard from young people across the country who are inspired by his message to Make America Healthy Again,” said Senator Tuberville. “During our meeting, Bobby and I had a great discussion about ways to make our food and health care system better.”

Senator Scott added, “If you have your health, you have everything and I am looking forward to working with my fellow MAHA members and RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again.”

Senator Lummis said, “America is sicker than ever, and President Trump has made it a priority to address America’s chronic disease epidemic. I am partnering with Dr. Roger Marshall to make America healthy again and hold the federal agencies who have failed the American people accountable.”

Senator Johnson noted that MAHA is a “completely nonpartisan issue,” adding, “It should start by restoring integrity to scientific research and our federal agencies.”