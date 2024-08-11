Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Why Kennedy is running for president

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explains why he is running for president on X: "Ours is a beautiful nation, still. According to the Internet, our country (and our world) founders in chaos. But in post offices, parks, grocery stores our beauty still heartens and shines. We all see it every day. It is in the name of that beauty that I work. It is in the name of that beauty that I run to be your next president.”

“We will not be deterred on this necessary journey,” Kennedy added.

Rogan’s Kennedy endorsement, his backpedaling, and Trump’s response

You likely heard that Joe Rogan is supporting Kennedy. Late Friday afternoon, word came that former president Trump criticized Rogan for praising RFK Jr. Rogan clarified and backpedaled.

Stories, like this one in the Washington Post, claim that Kennedy may be hurting Trump more than Kamala Harris. If Trump is so worried about Kennedy’s impact, perhaps he should insist that Kennedy participate in all of the presidential debates going forward so that he can deal with him head on.

Rise of the Independents

More Americans now consider themselves to be independent, non-establishment voters, according to Forbes. The Democratic and Republican Parties now evenly split just 54% of voters. An Op-Ed by Jeremy Eltelson in The Hill details the realignment of the Republican Party and declares that the Democratic Party’s political future is in jeopardy.

Independents, whose policies are similar to Kennedy’s, are on the rise. One example is Nebraska independent senate candidate Dan Osborn. Take ten minutes and listen to his interview on Rising. Like Kennedy, Osborn believes in putting people over politics and taking on the corporations dominating government.

Kennedy is leading America toward a political transformation that centers on independents and inspires people to vote for the candidate they believe in – and not out of fear.

Harris and Walz will be a continuation of the Biden administration

Please do not think that the censorship regime, which has been a central pillar of the Biden administration, is going to change should Harris and Walz be elected. Robby Soave explains.

Kennedy notes on X that Walz has a curious interpretation of freedom of speech. Walz believes that you are 100% free to engage in speech that supports his policies. Anything else is “misinformation.”

Finally, one year after the devastating inferno, Hawaii’s Lahaina still needs our help

Kennedy said on X: "It’s been one year since the devastating wildfire, and the people and communities of Maui continue to suffer. I visited Lahaina last January and saw the tragic reality up close: the wildfire’s cascading environmental impacts and toxic aftermath will likely last for years.”