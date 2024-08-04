By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Kennedy Surpasses 1 Million Signatures

On Wednesday, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a press conference to announce another milestone on his path to the presidency. As reported by UPI, Kennedy blasted the media for ignoring his campaign and the fact that he has “collected more signatures than any presidential candidate in American history, surpassing 1 million signatures as he completes petitioning in eight more states.”

Kennedy expects to be on the ballot in all 50 states. He has submitted enough signatures to be on the ballot in 42 so far, as reported by The Kennedy Beacon.

The mainstream media, which hardly has covered this story, wants you to believe that Kennedy is a “spoiler.” They incessantly try to delegitimize his candidacy to keep him off the debate stage with the two divisive, establishment candidates.

Kennedy Calls On Biden to Pardon Attorney Steven Donziger

Kennedy interviewed environmental civil rights attorney Steven Donziger this week.

Like Kennedy, Donziger has taken on big corporations and won. After successfully suing the Chevron oil company in Ecuador on behalf of Indigenous peoples – for what may be the worst environmental pollution poisoning in history – Donziger endured legal assaults that also made history. Please read more about his fight for justice and sign the petition seeking Donziger’s pardon.

People still need answers to questions about the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

We have been following the congressional testimony of federal officials regarding the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump. You can watch some of it here.

Some of the most important questions Americans have about July 13 remain unanswered, the big one being: How did the Secret Service make so many mistakes? Was there a plan to kill Trump that extended beyond the lone gunman, involving some members of the FBI or the Secret Service?

A man who understands personal security is Gavin de Becker, who headed Kennedy’s private security team for 15 months. In this wide-ranging interview with Mike Rowe, de Becker details how one of his security professionals immediately recognized a problem with Adrian Aispuro, the man who showed up at Kennedy’s September 15, 2023 campaign event in Los Angeles. Why? “Because the man’s Marshall badge was too shiny,” de Becker says. Aispuro was quickly subdued.

That one observation may have saved dozens of lives.

As someone with 40 years of law enforcement and investigative experience, I can tell you that the ability to act based on that kind of insight is a direct result of training, inquisitiveness, and dogged investigative expertise. Please watch Rowe’s interview with de Becker, which includes insight into the attempted assassination of our former president.

Dissent Framed as Aggression

Kennedy called out Dr. Peter Hotez on X for saying those who question vaccines are a “lethal force” and need to be controlled accordingly. Hotez stated,

"The health sector can't solve this on its own, we're going to have to bring in Homeland Security, Commerce Department, Justice Department to help us understand how to do this…. I don't know that the World Health Organization can solve this on our own. We need the other United Nations Agencies, NATO. This is a security problem because it's no longer a theoretical construct or some arcane academic exercise. 200,000 Americans died because of anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression. And so, this is now a lethal force. And now I feel as a pediatric vaccine scientist, just as it's important for me to make new vaccines to save lives, the other side of saving lives is countering this anti-vaccine aggression."

Hotez published a book in 2023 which claims that 200,000+ unvaccinated Americans died from COVID. This Daily Caller video explains what the whacky Peter Hotez is all about.

Kennedy challenged Hotez to debate vaccine safety science on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2023. Hotez refused. Now he wants people who do not agree with him locked up.