Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Fabricated Story about Kennedy Highlights the Moral Bankruptcy of the DNC

Responding to the fake news likely planted by DNC’s slime-slinger Lis Smith, Kennedy said on X, “I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her.”

Word on the street is that Smith created the story about Kennedy approaching the Harris campaign to secure a cabinet position. Like the rest of the DNC-aligned media, which in this election cycle in particular has no appetite for actual investigative journalism, the Washington Post then went back to Smith for comments on a story she planted.

Kennedy shared a few more thoughts about the Democratic Party’s hastily coronated presidential selectee:

“VP Harris’ is the party of lawfare, disenfranchisement, and the coronation of its candidates by corporate donors and party elites. I’ve used our nation’s courts to prosecute corporations who hurt Black Americans. VP Harris used our nation’s courts to mercilessly prosecute Black Americans and exploit them for their labor. My father and uncle prided themselves on their skills at debate and their ability to articulate a coherent vision for our country. VP Harris is scared to debate and can’t survive an unscripted interview. Instead of outlining a vision, she relies on middle school tactics – memes, forged headlines, infantile slogans (Joy!) and name calling (‘Republicans are weird.’) I’ve spent years battling government corruption and lies. VP Harris spent years gaslighting Americans about the health of our Commander in Chief.”

Harris Campaign is Joyously Out of Touch

This New York Times headline says it all: “Harris Used to Worry About Laughing. Now Joy is Fueling her Campaign.” Harris is “joyously” running for president while “joyfully” avoiding meaningful interviews with journalists who might ask her tough questions. Matt Taibbi and Walter Kern at Racket News note that most of the media is just fine with that.

The happy Harris campaign finally acknowledged what Kennedy had been talking about for months: young Americans cannot afford to buy a home, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration (and the Trump administration). USA Today describes Harris’ plan as “a heavy dose of bad economics.” Harris proposes giving first-time home buyers $25,000 “free” down- payment assistance. What will this “Kamalanomics” program really do? Intensify the existing problem.

If you feel that we are being harsh on the reality that Harris is running a superficial campaign designed to avoid the real problems that Americans are facing, check out this MSN headline: “If You Are Leading a Movement, Issues Don’t Matter.”

COVID-19 Policies, Censorship, and More Attacks on Doctors

Sadly, we learned Saturday that Dr. Pierre Kory, who has been ruthlessly attacked by the public health establishment for speaking out against Covid policies, was sanctioned by The American Board of Internal Medicine, which revoked all three of his board certifications.

If Kamala Harris is elected, she will continue the censorship and overbearing public health policies of the Biden administration. Journalist Alex Berenson reported that vice presidential selectee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was a Covid lockdown fanatic. So did Wayne Rohde in an article for the Beacon. We know what Harris and Walz will do if another “pandemic” is declared.

Only Kennedy addresses the chronic disease epidemicsthat are gripping the nation. Dr. Ryan Cole (another doctor who has endured attacks for questioning public health policy), noting that Donald Trump continues to promote COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, stated, “Hence, I will not vote for him. Kennedy 2024.”