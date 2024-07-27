By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

No, Kennedy is not dropping out of the race

Much has been made of Kennedy’s recent phone call and meeting with Donald Trump. Some in the media have claimed that Kennedy considered dropping out of the race in exchange for a job in Trump’s administration (assuming Trump wins). The two men have a courteous relationship and have met on several occasions in the past.

However, Kennedy, in an interview with Chris Cuomo, put an end to the rumor that he asked Trump for a job in his administration.

It is important to recall that in 2017 Trump invited Kennedy to chair a vaccine safety commission but decided against doing so after listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci and receiving a huge donation to his inauguration from Pfizer, as detailed in a May 17 Kennedy Beacon article, “Trump is Captured by Big Pharma,” by Kyle F. Hence. Instead, Trump put a former Pfizer executive in that position.

It is positive that both men respect each other, but Kennedy seeks to end the Big Pharma capture of the federal public health establishment. Trump could have done that when he was president but did not. He appears to be working in the opposite direction; a key member of his staff, Susie Wiles, has deep ties to pharma, as reported in the Beacon.

Kennedy is the true vaccine safety skeptic.Trump pretends to be one.

Shannahan weighs in on DNC corruption

Kennedy’s vice president running mate Nicole Shannahan posted an important commentary on X about the DNC’s corrupt maneuvering to swap out Harris for Biden and what happens to his $240M in campaign funds. Shannahan speaks about the disappointment of so many Democrats who have watched the party they supported devolve into an organ of corporate interests.

CBS Finally Covers Kennedy – But Unfairly

DNC-aligned CBS finally covered Independent candidate RFK Jr. and his impact on the 2024 election but instead of focusing on Kennedy’s positions on the national debt, the economy, the crisis at the border, the hollowing out of the middle class, our endless wars, corporate capture and the chronic disease epidemics,the network decided to attack him for being a conspiracy theorist and for spreading vaccine misinformation.

Once again, the legacy media continues to miss that Kennedy has been right about vaccine safety all along, as we detailed in this recent Beacon article, “What the Media Got Wrong About the Kennedy–Trump Phone Call.” We noted that a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine, Funding Post authorization Vaccine-Safety Science | New England Journal of Medicine (nejm.org), admits that vaccine safety science is inadequate. The authors, all leading vaccinologists, wrote the paper to seek future federal funding to do vaccine safety research that they acknowledge was never done.

But CBS did not let the facts interfere with their narrative.

Attacks against Kennedy for being right about vaccine safety number in the hundreds and are endlessly repeated in the media.

The DNC-aligned legacy media attacks Kennedy while spending the last three days claiming that Vice President Harris was never designated “The Border Czar” by President Biden, when everyone knows that she was. CBS, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and the Washington Post are busy creating a narrative for Kamala Harris while using the pejorative “anti-vaccine” label against Kennedy.

Governments around the world are being rejected by their citizens

Across the globe, people are rejecting the rule of their governing elites. The legacy media is not describing this to the American public because they are joined at the hip with government elites. This Asia Times article explains what is going on with what we typically call ‘western democracies.’

Changes in other countries were also concealed by their state-aligned media outlets but the waves of change are happening anyway. Will Americans wake up on November 6 and learn that they too have rejected their governing elites by putting Kennedy, the first independent presidential candidate since Washington, in the White House?