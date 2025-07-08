By John Klar, Contributor, The MAHA Report

A lawsuit filed July 7 by a handful of vaccine-adulating groups seeks to vacate Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC recommended immunization schedules for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

Rather than impugn Secretary Kennedy’s decision, the specious suit offers an opportunity to expose the extremely toxic resistance by the vaccine industry and its pseudo-professional lackeys to any scrutiny of the highly profitable and dubiously evaluated experimental products it peddles to America’s children and expectant mothers.

Filed by an unscrupulous cabal of vaccine-pushing entities led by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the suit seeks to overturn Kennedy’s action as HHS Secretary, histrionically alleging the sky is falling by stating in its opening paragraph:

“Unless the Secretary's baseless and uninformed policy decision is vacated, pregnant women, their unborn children, and, in fact, all children remain at grave and immediate risk of contracting a preventable disease. This decision immediately exposes these vulnerable populations to a serious illness with potentially irreversible long-term effects and, in some cases, death.”

Methinks these plaintiffs doth protest too much.

The complaint reads more like a political screed than a legal action. It appears motivated by the “grave and immediate threat” to Big Pharma's profits and increased scrutiny of the safety, efficacy, and necessity of its taxpayer-subsidized vaccination experiments.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a matter of debate why healthy children should be vaccinated. Early claims that schoolchildren would be vectors to infect elderly teachers or relatives were fearmongering nonsense. The CDC’s own studies showed that healthy children were at extremely low risk of dying from COVID-19, and the novel mRNA vaccines carry risks ignored by the AAP and other jab-pushers.

In 2025, risks to healthy pregnant women and young children from COVID have dramatically subsided, but threats of vaccine injuries persist and are still being evaluated.

A November 2021 CDC study titled, “Deaths in children and adolescents associated with COVID-19 and MIS-C in the United States,” concluded that those under age 21 “made up less than 2% of reported COVID-19 cases” and that “The proportion of decedents in this study with at least one underlying condition is much higher than in the general pediatric population.” The study also noted that it was not clear in all cases that children died of COVID as opposed to with COVID: “Causal inference is difficult in descriptive studies and it is not always possible to determine whether decedents died from COVID-19 or died of other causes with active SARS-CoV-2 infection,” reads the CDC study.

However, adverse events related to vaccination (which CDC states are significantly underreported) numbered in the thousands. A CDC report titled “Adverse events among children ages 5–11 years after COVID-19 vaccination: updates from v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Dec 13, 2021” concluded “Parents of approximately 1,323 (5.7% ) and 803 (6.5%) of children aged 6 months–5 years reported that their child was unable to perform normal daily activities in the week after dose 1 and dose 2, respectively of either vaccine.”

Why give healthy young children who are at extremely low risk from COVID-19 experimental recombinant DNA vaccines that carry significant risks of adverse reactions? This was the question in 2021, and it remains the question now. Federal health agencies are charged with protecting American children not only from disease but from potentially unscrupulous or overly confident pharmaceutical manufacturers and their medical-industry lackeys.

COVID-19 mortalities have dramatically waned in 2025. CDC reported rates of death for January of 2021 among 0-4-year-olds of .08 per 100,000, .04 for children aged 5-11, .10 for children aged 12-17, but 275.91 for those over age 75. For May 2025, CDC reports a rate of death of .01 per 100,000 for 0-4-year-olds, .00 for children aged 5-11 and 12-17, and 2.98 for those over 75.

The hyperbolic and melodramatic legal complaint screeches that children will die without these vaccines. Yet, risks of adverse vaccine reactions have not declined – if anything, more data has emerged that these rushed products were not as safe or effective as advertised.

This is true especially for pregnant women. Though dismissed by AAP and its cadre of anti-Kennedy plaintiffs, some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and miscarriages. Children’s Health Defense recently reported a study showing pregnant women who received a COVID-19 vaccine “were significantly more likely to miscarry than women who didn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine.” Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D, senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, stated, “ ‘If the authors are willing to stand by their work, then they should have stated that a COVID-19 infection in the first two trimesters is 15 times more likely to result in a miscarriage if the mother was vaccinated — the strongest statistical significance in the entire study.’”

The scientific evidence strongly supports HHS Secretary Kennedy’s decision to suspend recommendations of COVID-19 vaccines for healthy young children and pregnant women. The vaccines can still be recommended by physicians, especially for patients who suffer from underlying risk factors. The AAP lawsuit overlooks all this scientific evidence because it is a political witch hunt rather than a viable lawsuit.

The complaint is essentially a litany of grievances against Kennedy for his prior statements, tracing a history of vaccine skepticism, and challenging his actions in appointing new members to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The complaint further alleges that Kennedy didn’t “explain” his reasons for suspending the CDC's Covid vaccine recommendations and asks the federal courts to reverse his decision and replace it with the position of AAP et al.

As damages, the sketchy plaintiffs allege merely, “The Directive has adversely affected the physician-patient relationship because, inter alia, it has injected mistrust, misinformation, uncertainty, and confusion into that relationship….” Such allegations of damage will be challenging to prove, especially given the uncertainty about vaccine efficacy amid waning COVID-19 mortality rates.

AAP’s legal counsel outrageously exposes the political nonsense of his case by claiming, “This administration is an existential threat to vaccination in America, and those in charge are only just getting started. If left unchecked, Secretary Kennedy will accomplish his goal of ridding the United States of vaccines…”

This is hardly a legal claim – what’s next, an alarum that Kennedy is feeding children to alligators? On the contrary, the case recalls the lyrics from a 1968 Steppenwolf song: “Well, now if I were the president of this land, You know, I'd declare total war on the pusher man.”

AAP continues to advocate controversial puberty blockers for young children and has been credibly accused of politicizing that issue rather than prioritizing children’s health. Its case against Kennedy is similarly tarnished by blatant political blather. The organization does not tolerate any scientific challenge to its unquestioning faith in insufficiently evaluated vaccines. It states that it will issue its own vaccine recommendations in lieu of the ACIP, “because we view it as illegitimate.”

The vaccine-pushing AAP seeks to supplant government regulatory oversight and replace it with its own industry-friendly controls.

Robert F Kennedy’s decision to suspend mRNA shots for healthy young children and expectant moms is vindicated by this lousy lawsuit. This frivolous litigation should put AAP and its co-plaintiffs on trial instead. They must justify their extremist rhetoric and questionable ethics with scientific evidence, rather than resorting to schoolyard slanders.