By The Kennedy Beacon

Despite a new wave of vicious hit pieces in legacy media against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for the position of Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), more than fifty nations have expressed their support for Kennedy.

This, according to Stand For Health Freedom (SHF), a non-profit advocacy group which since 2019 has encouraged hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens to contact their elected officials about such issues as informed consent, parental rights, religious freedom, and privacy.

A Global Movement

In a post on X, SHF wrote, “The groundswell of international support for health freedom and medical autonomy has been extraordinary—50+ nations and growing. When RFK Jr. speaks about restoring transparency and individual rights in healthcare, it resonates far beyond American borders.”

SHF continued, “This is becoming a defining global movement of our time, uniting people across continents who understand that health sovereignty is a fundamental human right. This isn't just a campaign—it's a worldwide awakening to the truth that healthcare systems must serve people, not corporate interests. Join the movement that's transforming from an American momentum into a global mandate for change….There are 195 countries on this planet, let's shoot for a hundred more! Add your signature to our statement of support for @RobertKennedyJr https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/support-kennedy/

Sayer Ji, founder of greenmedinfo.com, told The Kennedy Beacon, “Bobby’s nomination as HHS Secretary and the Make America Healthy Again movement are igniting a global wave of hope and solidarity.”

He continued, “Advocates and supporters from over 50 nations—and more being added every day—are rallying behind this historic moment. This isn’t just about one country; it’s about the will of the people worldwide who yearn for a future where medical freedom, informed choice, and parental rights are upheld as sacred.”

Ji added, “Bobby’s leadership stands as a beacon of hope for those who have endured unprecedented violations of these fundamental rights, inspiring millions to rise and reclaim their power. Now is the time to act. Take a moment to contact your senators and share why Bobby’s voice is the one you trust to represent our interests as HHS Secretary. Across the world, from over 50 nations, people are looking to America to lead. Together, we can turn this moment into a movement for truth, freedom, and justice.”