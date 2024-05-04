A 30-minute film produced in association with American Values 2024, the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President, has been censored by Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram.

AV24 launched the film on May 3, using YouTube as its host, on the website https://whoisbobbykennedy.com/

But as Facebook users tried to share the film link, many discovered they couldn’t.

In addition, Internet and social media czars have quickly slapped the video on YouTube and other platforms with a COVID-19 Vaccine disclaimer, referring users to the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

On Instagram, users tried to share the film link and received a notice that there was a problem with the link, which isn’t the case.

Other users were notified that the link to the film was removed because it goes against Instagram’s “Community Guidelines” due to one of the following transgressions: “spam”; “support or praise of terrorism, organized crime or hate groups”; “solicitation of sexual services”; and “sale of firearms and drugs.”

The film is clearly none of the above.

In addition, the film’s reach on Facebook and Instagram has been minimal, which appears to be “shadow banning,” a method that platforms use (relying on algorithms) to suppress the organic reach of a piece of content they don’t want to spread.

“When social media companies censor a presidential candidate, the public can’t learn what that candidate actually believes and what policies they would pursue if elected,” said Tony Lyons, co-founder of AV24. “We are left with the propaganda and lies from the most powerful and most corrupt groups and individuals. This is the hallmark of an oligarchy—not a democracy.”

About AMERICAN VALUES 2024 (AV24)

American Values 2024 (AV24) is a super PAC committed to educating and mobilizing voters to elect candidates who will restore and protect the soul of democracy in the United States. Our long-term vision is to build a movement starting at the local level to create a national groundswell to address the critical issues our country faces. Today, AV24 supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign.

AV24 is co-founded by Mark Gorton (Chairman of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

AV24 funds The Kennedy Beacon.