Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

In increasing numbers, doctors and medical professionals are raising their voices to support President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Service (HHS).

Doctors who listen to Kennedy see him as a man with a deep understanding of science and the health issues affecting Americans. Among them is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of The Los Angeles Times and a medical researcher and transplant surgeon.

In a recent interview with the news outlet, The TwoWay, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong said, “Kennedy is really all about the science . . . after hours of sitting down with him, I was so impressed. He knows more about science than most doctors.”

Dr. Pierre Kory, author of The War on Ivermectin, was similarly impressed, stating, “I found that he had a deep fund of scientific and historical knowledge. I developed a deep admiration for him.”

During a recent appearance on NewsNation, another supporter, Dr. Mark Hyman, echoed Kennedy’s deep concern about the spike in chronic diseases in America. “Chronic disease is not a red, blue, or purple problem,” he said. “It’s a human problem and we are suffering the greatest epidemic of chronic disease in the history of humanity. In America, six in ten of us have chronic disease. Fifty-one percent of children have chronic illness including obesity.”

Dr. Oz is also “all in” on Kennedy to lead the HHS. “The current health care system in this country is unsustainable and the experts who brought us these problems are the ones who are complaining about the appointment of RFK, “ Jr. Oz recently said on Fox. Noting that Americans now have a six-year shorter life expectancy than Europeans, he continued, “And it’s frustrating, because if you look at the burden on our economy…ninety percent of the four and a half trillion dollars spent on our healthcare is for chronic illness.”

Dr. Suneel Dhand said he’s been waiting a long time for someone like Kennedy to lead U.S. health policy. “Somebody,” he said, “who truly wants to focus on root causes and who is not aligned with the awful medical industrial complex.”

Finally, the U.K. 's leading online health educator, Dr. John Campbell, details his hope that Kennedy’s appointment to lead HHS will inspire world-wide change in health care. “He could identify the toxins in ultra processed food,’’ Campbell told his more than 3 million YouTube channel subscribers, adding that Kennedy would do well by “limiting toxic agricultural chemicals, herbicides and pesticides which go into the foods and could be accounting for all sorts of ill health in the metabolic health crisis in the United States.”

Kennedy supporters have been circulating an online petition which reads, in part:

“We want the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services to champion people with concerns about their health, chronic diseases, health policies, and environmental toxins, and who will not avoid discussing contentious issues. Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly demonstrated this courage while maintaining an unwavering commitment to evidence-based decision-making.”

In the coming weeks, Kennedy will face Senators on both sides of the aisle for his confirmation hearing. Those who recognize our nation’s chronic disease crisis as the existential threat it is, will likely stand with Kennedy and the reforms he’s committed to making. Those who don’t recognize the problem – the old guard, people who long profited from Americans being and remaining sick – will likely stand opposed.

What do Americans think? They voted for change. That change includes making America healthy again.