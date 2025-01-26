Medical, Scientific Support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Broadens and Surges as HHS Hearings Near
By The Kennedy Beacon
A broad swath of medical professionals, including scientists, physicians, noble laureates and healthcare providers, have circulated and signed a letter of support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
On Wednesday, January 29, the United States Senate Committee on Finance will consider Kennedy for Secretary of HHS. Kennedy will also participate in a hearing with the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), but the Finance Committee will vote on whether to advance Kennedy to a full Senate floor vote.
Below is the full text of the RFK HHS Secretary Academic Support Letter, and a link here. If you have the required credentials, you can add your name.
# # #
RFK HHS Secretary Academic Support Letter
The United States Senate:
The cornerstone of scientific progress has always been the fearless pursuit of truth through rigorous inquiry and open debate. Today, we write with growing concern about a troubling trend in our scientific discourse: the increasing tendency to dismiss legitimate scientific inquiry as "misinformation" when it challenges prevailing views.
Defunding, censoring, or unpublishing studies because they contain different conclusions from others is antithetical to the scientific method. Being unable to question data or disagree with our colleagues defeats true scientific progress, works to further increase public groupthink, and inhibits scientific exploration. As Ivar Giaever, Nobel Laureate in Physics (1973), stated "Incontrovertible is not a scientific word. Nothing is incontrovertible in science."
It is contrary to our core beliefs as Nobel laureates, scientists, and doctors who know and understand that research should drive conversations and not be used to dismiss anyone. It is also equally contrary for scientific progress to label well-designed research findings and conclusions as pseudoscience or as misinformation when another colleague merely disapproves or disagrees with those findings. Discrepancies or disagreements should encourage more communication, refinement, research, and constructive discourse. Science advances not through consensus but through rigorous testing of competing hypotheses.
We want the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services to champion people with concerns about their health, chronic diseases, health policies, and environmental toxins, and who will not avoid discussing contentious issues. Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly demonstrated this courage while maintaining an unwavering commitment to evidence-based decision making.
The former letters by our colleagues do not reflect everyone’s views and unfairly antagonize Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Irrespective of whether we all agree with all of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s positions and beliefs, it is clear that he believes in the scientific method and the right to further investigation and constructive discourse.
We also want to clarify some facts in response to those letters:
1. Mr. Kennedy's professional experience is both relevant and significant. Since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was established in 1953, only five of the 29 secretaries had professional backgrounds in medicine. The majority of secretaries shared expertise in fields similar to Mr. Kennedy, such as law (approximately 10), politics and legislative experience (approximately 7), and public administration and policy (approximately 8).
2. Mr. Kennedy advocates for greater transparency in vaccine research, efficacy, and safety, positioning this within the broader context of his public health advocacy. His perspective highlights the critical importance of informed consent and bodily integrity, principles fundamental to respecting personal autonomy widely recognized under international frameworks as well as state and federal laws.
3. Inconclusive studies and findings on a subject do not establish definitive facts. Labeling Mr. Kennedy as anti-science or anti-vaccine undermines the ability of researchers and scientists to critically analyze all available data, challenge existing studies, or seek legal remedies when harm occurs. Such labeling stifles open debate and discourages independent evaluation of the science, ultimately fostering greater public distrust. Constructive discourse and the freedom to form independent conclusions are essential to advancing scientific understanding and maintaining public confidence.
4. Mr. Kennedy's stance on the fluoridation of drinking water is supported by several reputable studies, including a study published in Nature Scientific Reports, and a 2024 report by the National Toxicology Program under the Biden administration. These findings raised concerns about fluoride's potential health effects, including cognitive impairment in children, and highlighted the need for further research and public discussion about the risks, benefits, and broader industry impacts of fluoridation. Mr. Kennedy's advocacy for continued research and policy evaluation aligns with the responsibilities of government agencies that are committed to protecting public health.
5. Mr. Kennedy's position regarding AIDS treatment is relevant to fostering more public health conversations about comprehensive solutions to the highly mutable HIV. His point was that while AZT was a valuable initial step, its use as a monotherapy led to limitations, such as the development of drug resistance and significant side effects, which hindered the exploration of other potential therapies at the time.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s willingness to listen, to avoid antagonizing individuals who disagree with him, and to champion those who have been harmed makes him a true advocate of public health and a qualified candidate to lead as Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Sincerely,
Mark Hyman, MD
Mary Talley Bowden MD
Rosalyn Enos, MD
Kristina Carnevale, MD
John Slattery
John Gaitanis, MD
Jill Schmitt DO
Gennaro D'Urso, PhD
Brian Tyson, MD
Daniel W. Stock MD
Robert Marsh D.O
Adibeh Awaida DO
Monica Wehby, MD, FAANS, FACS
Christopher Klingenberg MD
Melissa Wood, APRN
Tara Merritt, MD
Avery B. Brinkley Jr. MD
Kimberly Legg Corba, DO, OHCC
Sarah Mercer, MD
Matthew Goitia
Linda S Welker PhD
John M Feehery MD
Zarina Hernandez Schipplick, MD
Kristen Sutley, MD
Carolin Penrose MD
Dana Tavaniello, DO
Samuel D. Ravenel, MD, FAAP
Tracie L Bolden MD
Christine L Saba MD, Pharm.D
Grace Henninger, MD
Renee Walczak MSPT
Amanda Gomes MD
Veronica Caudill-Engle DO
George Fareed, MD
Jessica Fischer DO
Derek A. Barker, DPM
Sharron Mason MD
Karen Golla, FNP-C
Anastasia V Kelley, MD
Beverly Ramos, MD
Michael Uphues, D.O.
Jocelyn Stamat MD
Peter Angelopoulos, MD, MBA
Vanessa Kay Cook MD
Kari Wilson, MD
Leigh Erica Behring, MD
Lionel Lee, DO
Jacqueline Koski DO MPH
Laura Preece, DO, FACOI, FACP
Carrie Smith, MD
Gayln Perry, MD
Stephanie Seneff, BS, MS, EE, PhD
Anna White, MD
Jamie Akin, DO
Meryl Nass, M.D.
Kristen Sutley, MD
Ora burstein MD
Allison Booth, MD
Kimberly Fletcher DO, FACOOG
Janet Purkey MD
Catherine Brooks, DO
Rebecca Chilvers, MD
Gayle Muir M.S.
Susan Passalaqua MD
Kristy Kirkland
Ann Andonyan, MD
Leila Sakhai, MD, FACOG
Anita Bergner, MD
Mary Lewis, MD
Jennifer Hibberd BSc, DDS, DPD, MRCDC
Haruhuani Spruce, M.D.
Bernadette Sanders, MAcOM, LAc
Gail Christensen Research Scientist
James Horning, MD
Allison Murphree, MD
Clint Mower DO
Susan M Rohr DO, FCCP
Clifford K. Choi, DC
Alieta Eck, MD
Michael Gotauco
Robert Long MD
Luke Lincoln, MSc, MA
Christi Highart, DO, FACOS
SONJA L CERRA-GILCH, MD
Hava Lofton-Tomenius PhD
Paul Medhurst OKS. PhD. NPP.
Molly Rutherford, MD, MPH
Paul Goldstein DC
Marc Brown DC
Jennifer Edlund, ND
Leslie A Knight, MD
Lori Goodsell, DC
Sarah Lawson, MD
Leslie Moore, MD
Clinton B Ashford, MD
Edward Robt Kamp
Emily Ashford Sholes MD
Danae Powers MD
Laurel R Lemasters, MD
Marion Mass, M.D
Ronald Waterer, MD
Sherry Hamburg RN, BSN
Dr Todd Barber DC
Stephanie Morgan, MD
Dina Trobbiani MD
Candice Gill, MD
Christine Ruggiero, MD
Caren Gallaher MD
Robert W. Malone, MD, MS
Jill Glasspool Malone, PhD
Ram Duriseti MD, PhD
Alon Steinberg MD
M. Cristina Payan, MD CAQ
Tiffany Jessee, DO, FACOS
Wendy Gram Brick, MD
Kat Lindley DO FACOFP
James Nicholson, MD
Bryan Atkinson MD
Anthony Maddox, PA-C
Charles Griffaton RN
Marsha Y. Blakeslee DO
Beth B DuPree MD
Mark Romzek, DO
Arden Andersen DO, MSPH, PhD
Rachel Hewett RN MSN
Russell S. Gonnering, MD, MMM, FACS, CPHQ
Melanie Crites-Bachert, DO, FACOS, FACS
Rachel Corbett MD
Regina Gritsavage, MD
Yadira Garcia MD
Norman Bebla, MD
Katherine Welch, MD
Shari Jacobson, LCSW
Leigh Forbush, DO
Douglas Farrago, MD
Maria Hubmer-Mogg, MD
Rob Rosborough MD
Amy Walsh, MD
Karladine Graves DO
Mary Davenport MD
Vance Lassey, MD
Michelle Kravitz, MD
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Tanner Moore, MD
Laura Rivera ANP, FNP CRNP
Giselle Lai ND LAc
Luke Van Kirk, DO
Carole Pickett, Pharm D
Rick Jackson, MD
Suzanne Vandenhul, MD
Ryan Cole, MD
Heather Holton, RN
Rebecca Atha MD
Alla Chornaya, RN
Kris Held, MD
Laura Rivera CRNP. FNP-C
Gloria Witt MD FAAFP
Oleg Reznik, MD
Diane Palombi O.D.
Ana Cristina Ferretti, MD
Johnathan Edwards MD
Michael Cunningham DO
Sara Pfost RPh
Penelope Harris MD, COL USAR
Christopher Shade, PhD
Clinton S Turczak RN
Megan Pasookhush, PharmD
Martha R Herbert, PhD, MD
Lisa Bryhn MD
Mary Scharmer LMHC
Stephen S. Luther, MD
Irene Mavrakakis, M.D.
Brenda Marles RN
David Bohle, MD, FACC
Misty Reagan, NP-C
Michael Ciampi, M.D.
Stacey Leach, MSN, RN
Michael Zalac PharmD
Andrea M Dalve-Endres, MD
MyHuong Nguyen, MD
Taylor Bybee DDS
Philip Ovadia MD
T. Kent Denmark MD
Bernadette Pasamba-Rakhlin MD
Tais Howard, MAOM, LAC
Patricia Riley-Comeau, RN, CCM, CLNC
Michelle Rabin, Ph.D.
Charise Zielinsky RN BSN
Robert Apter, MD
ALAN PHILIP ONISKOR
Harry Ofgang ND
Patty Ofgang NP
Angelina fiorella, MD
Marjorie R Rodd P.T., Cert MDT
Claire Zengerle, DO
James Stober, MD
Sabine Hazan MD
Betsy McDonel Herr, PhD, HSPP
John M. Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE
Angela Griffiths, DC, MsHNFM
Wesley Eichorn DO
Michael Purcell, DO
Katherine Maddox LMHC
Dana Norman, MD
Jessica Rose, BSc, MSc, PhD, PFC
Daniel Albo, MD, PhD, FACS
Cosima Krueger-Cunningham PhD
Tasha Fingerlin, PhD
Eugenia Poliakov PhD
+4000 others, including verified physicians, scientists, and professors
If you are not credentialed as a physician, scientist, academic, or healthcare provider but still want to support/share/ spread, please send and share this form with anyone you know who is!
If any academic/faculty signers or organization leaders would like to discuss this, if there are any related media inquiries, or if you are connected directly with a Nobel Laureate who might be open to discussing more, please reach out to Diana Lutfi, JD, MSHCM, CPHQ at dianalutfi@gmail.com or 626-200-3549
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4Xm43jXHbtLRt88fbpd6B6rwi2lN0kgRGl9GC82XwhZT0Dg/viewform
This is great! "Mr. Kennedy advocates for greater transparency in vaccine research, efficacy, and safety, positioning this within the broader context of his public health advocacy. His perspective highlights the critical importance of informed consent and bodily integrity, principles fundamental to respecting personal autonomy widely recognized under international frameworks as well as state and federal laws."
As an RN, I’m praying for his confirmation. Our country needs his service desperately!!