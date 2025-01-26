By The Kennedy Beacon

A broad swath of medical professionals, including scientists, physicians, noble laureates and healthcare providers, have circulated and signed a letter of support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

On Wednesday, January 29, the United States Senate Committee on Finance will consider Kennedy for Secretary of HHS. Kennedy will also participate in a hearing with the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), but the Finance Committee will vote on whether to advance Kennedy to a full Senate floor vote.

Below is the full text of the RFK HHS Secretary Academic Support Letter, and a link here. If you have the required credentials, you can add your name.

RFK HHS Secretary Academic Support Letter

The United States Senate:

The cornerstone of scientific progress has always been the fearless pursuit of truth through rigorous inquiry and open debate. Today, we write with growing concern about a troubling trend in our scientific discourse: the increasing tendency to dismiss legitimate scientific inquiry as "misinformation" when it challenges prevailing views.

Defunding, censoring, or unpublishing studies because they contain different conclusions from others is antithetical to the scientific method. Being unable to question data or disagree with our colleagues defeats true scientific progress, works to further increase public groupthink, and inhibits scientific exploration. As Ivar Giaever, Nobel Laureate in Physics (1973), stated "Incontrovertible is not a scientific word. Nothing is incontrovertible in science."

It is contrary to our core beliefs as Nobel laureates, scientists, and doctors who know and understand that research should drive conversations and not be used to dismiss anyone. It is also equally contrary for scientific progress to label well-designed research findings and conclusions as pseudoscience or as misinformation when another colleague merely disapproves or disagrees with those findings. Discrepancies or disagreements should encourage more communication, refinement, research, and constructive discourse. Science advances not through consensus but through rigorous testing of competing hypotheses.

We want the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services to champion people with concerns about their health, chronic diseases, health policies, and environmental toxins, and who will not avoid discussing contentious issues. Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly demonstrated this courage while maintaining an unwavering commitment to evidence-based decision making.

The former letters by our colleagues do not reflect everyone’s views and unfairly antagonize Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Irrespective of whether we all agree with all of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s positions and beliefs, it is clear that he believes in the scientific method and the right to further investigation and constructive discourse.

We also want to clarify some facts in response to those letters:

1. Mr. Kennedy's professional experience is both relevant and significant. Since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was established in 1953, only five of the 29 secretaries had professional backgrounds in medicine. The majority of secretaries shared expertise in fields similar to Mr. Kennedy, such as law (approximately 10), politics and legislative experience (approximately 7), and public administration and policy (approximately 8).

2. Mr. Kennedy advocates for greater transparency in vaccine research, efficacy, and safety, positioning this within the broader context of his public health advocacy. His perspective highlights the critical importance of informed consent and bodily integrity, principles fundamental to respecting personal autonomy widely recognized under international frameworks as well as state and federal laws.

3. Inconclusive studies and findings on a subject do not establish definitive facts. Labeling Mr. Kennedy as anti-science or anti-vaccine undermines the ability of researchers and scientists to critically analyze all available data, challenge existing studies, or seek legal remedies when harm occurs. Such labeling stifles open debate and discourages independent evaluation of the science, ultimately fostering greater public distrust. Constructive discourse and the freedom to form independent conclusions are essential to advancing scientific understanding and maintaining public confidence.

4. Mr. Kennedy's stance on the fluoridation of drinking water is supported by several reputable studies, including a study published in Nature Scientific Reports, and a 2024 report by the National Toxicology Program under the Biden administration. These findings raised concerns about fluoride's potential health effects, including cognitive impairment in children, and highlighted the need for further research and public discussion about the risks, benefits, and broader industry impacts of fluoridation. Mr. Kennedy's advocacy for continued research and policy evaluation aligns with the responsibilities of government agencies that are committed to protecting public health.

5. Mr. Kennedy's position regarding AIDS treatment is relevant to fostering more public health conversations about comprehensive solutions to the highly mutable HIV. His point was that while AZT was a valuable initial step, its use as a monotherapy led to limitations, such as the development of drug resistance and significant side effects, which hindered the exploration of other potential therapies at the time.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s willingness to listen, to avoid antagonizing individuals who disagree with him, and to champion those who have been harmed makes him a true advocate of public health and a qualified candidate to lead as Secretary of Health and Human Services.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sincerely,



Mark Hyman, MD

Mary Talley Bowden MD

Rosalyn Enos, MD

Kristina Carnevale, MD

John Slattery

John Gaitanis, MD

Jill Schmitt DO

Gennaro D'Urso, PhD

Brian Tyson, MD

Daniel W. Stock MD

Robert Marsh D.O

Adibeh Awaida DO

Monica Wehby, MD, FAANS, FACS

Christopher Klingenberg MD

Melissa Wood, APRN

Tara Merritt, MD

Avery B. Brinkley Jr. MD

Kimberly Legg Corba, DO, OHCC

Sarah Mercer, MD

Matthew Goitia

Linda S Welker PhD

John M Feehery MD

Zarina Hernandez Schipplick, MD

Kristen Sutley, MD

Carolin Penrose MD

Dana Tavaniello, DO

Samuel D. Ravenel, MD, FAAP

Tracie L Bolden MD

Christine L Saba MD, Pharm.D

Grace Henninger, MD

Renee Walczak MSPT

Amanda Gomes MD

Veronica Caudill-Engle DO

George Fareed, MD

Jessica Fischer DO

Derek A. Barker, DPM

Sharron Mason MD

Karen Golla, FNP-C

Anastasia V Kelley, MD

Beverly Ramos, MD

Michael Uphues, D.O.

Jocelyn Stamat MD

Peter Angelopoulos, MD, MBA

Vanessa Kay Cook MD

Kari Wilson, MD

Leigh Erica Behring, MD

Lionel Lee, DO

Jacqueline Koski DO MPH

Laura Preece, DO, FACOI, FACP

Carrie Smith, MD

Gayln Perry, MD

Stephanie Seneff, BS, MS, EE, PhD

Anna White, MD

Jamie Akin, DO

Meryl Nass, M.D.

Kristen Sutley, MD

Ora burstein MD

Allison Booth, MD

Kimberly Fletcher DO, FACOOG

Janet Purkey MD

Catherine Brooks, DO

Rebecca Chilvers, MD

Gayle Muir M.S.

Susan Passalaqua MD

Kristy Kirkland

Ann Andonyan, MD

Leila Sakhai, MD, FACOG

Anita Bergner, MD

Mary Lewis, MD

Jennifer Hibberd BSc, DDS, DPD, MRCDC

Haruhuani Spruce, M.D.

Bernadette Sanders, MAcOM, LAc

Gail Christensen Research Scientist

James Horning, MD

Allison Murphree, MD

Clint Mower DO

Susan M Rohr DO, FCCP

Clifford K. Choi, DC

Alieta Eck, MD

Michael Gotauco

Robert Long MD

Luke Lincoln, MSc, MA

Christi Highart, DO, FACOS

SONJA L CERRA-GILCH, MD

Hava Lofton-Tomenius PhD

Paul Medhurst OKS. PhD. NPP.

Molly Rutherford, MD, MPH

Paul Goldstein DC

Marc Brown DC

Jennifer Edlund, ND

Leslie A Knight, MD

Lori Goodsell, DC

Sarah Lawson, MD

Leslie Moore, MD

Clinton B Ashford, MD

Edward Robt Kamp

Emily Ashford Sholes MD

Danae Powers MD

Laurel R Lemasters, MD

Marion Mass, M.D

Ronald Waterer, MD

Sherry Hamburg RN, BSN

Dr Todd Barber DC

Stephanie Morgan, MD

Dina Trobbiani MD

Candice Gill, MD

Christine Ruggiero, MD

Caren Gallaher MD

Robert W. Malone, MD, MS

Jill Glasspool Malone, PhD

Ram Duriseti MD, PhD

Alon Steinberg MD

M. Cristina Payan, MD CAQ

Tiffany Jessee, DO, FACOS

Wendy Gram Brick, MD

Kat Lindley DO FACOFP

James Nicholson, MD

Bryan Atkinson MD

Anthony Maddox, PA-C

Charles Griffaton RN

Marsha Y. Blakeslee DO

Beth B DuPree MD

Mark Romzek, DO

Arden Andersen DO, MSPH, PhD

Rachel Hewett RN MSN

Russell S. Gonnering, MD, MMM, FACS, CPHQ

Melanie Crites-Bachert, DO, FACOS, FACS

Rachel Corbett MD

Regina Gritsavage, MD

Yadira Garcia MD

Norman Bebla, MD

Katherine Welch, MD

Shari Jacobson, LCSW

Leigh Forbush, DO

Douglas Farrago, MD

Maria Hubmer-Mogg, MD

Rob Rosborough MD

Amy Walsh, MD

Karladine Graves DO

Mary Davenport MD

Vance Lassey, MD

Michelle Kravitz, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Tanner Moore, MD

Laura Rivera ANP, FNP CRNP

Giselle Lai ND LAc

Luke Van Kirk, DO

Carole Pickett, Pharm D

Rick Jackson, MD

Suzanne Vandenhul, MD

Ryan Cole, MD

Heather Holton, RN

Rebecca Atha MD

Alla Chornaya, RN

Kris Held, MD

Laura Rivera CRNP. FNP-C

Gloria Witt MD FAAFP

Oleg Reznik, MD

Diane Palombi O.D.

Ana Cristina Ferretti, MD

Johnathan Edwards MD

Michael Cunningham DO

Sara Pfost RPh

Penelope Harris MD, COL USAR

Christopher Shade, PhD

Clinton S Turczak RN

Megan Pasookhush, PharmD

Martha R Herbert, PhD, MD

Lisa Bryhn MD

Mary Scharmer LMHC

Stephen S. Luther, MD

Irene Mavrakakis, M.D.

Brenda Marles RN

David Bohle, MD, FACC

Misty Reagan, NP-C

Michael Ciampi, M.D.

Stacey Leach, MSN, RN

Michael Zalac PharmD

Andrea M Dalve-Endres, MD

MyHuong Nguyen, MD

Taylor Bybee DDS

Philip Ovadia MD

T. Kent Denmark MD

Bernadette Pasamba-Rakhlin MD

Tais Howard, MAOM, LAC

Patricia Riley-Comeau, RN, CCM, CLNC

Michelle Rabin, Ph.D.

Charise Zielinsky RN BSN

Robert Apter, MD

ALAN PHILIP ONISKOR

Harry Ofgang ND

Patty Ofgang NP

Angelina fiorella, MD

Marjorie R Rodd P.T., Cert MDT

Claire Zengerle, DO

James Stober, MD

Sabine Hazan MD

Betsy McDonel Herr, PhD, HSPP

John M. Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE

Angela Griffiths, DC, MsHNFM

Wesley Eichorn DO

Michael Purcell, DO

Katherine Maddox LMHC

Dana Norman, MD

Jessica Rose, BSc, MSc, PhD, PFC

Daniel Albo, MD, PhD, FACS

Cosima Krueger-Cunningham PhD

Tasha Fingerlin, PhD

Eugenia Poliakov PhD

+4000 others, including verified physicians, scientists, and professors



If any academic/faculty signers or organization leaders would like to discuss this, if there are any related media inquiries, or if you are connected directly with a Nobel Laureate who might be open to discussing more, please reach out to Diana Lutfi, JD, MSHCM, CPHQ at dianalutfi@gmail.com or 626-200-3549

