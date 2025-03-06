By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

The recent measles “outbreak” is being presented incorrectly in certain segments of legacy media. We are hearing that the outbreak is so tragic because, as they cry repeatedly, “measles is vaccine preventable.”

Exhibit A to this narrative: a child has died as a result of measles. And yet that claim is not fully verified, as Dr. Brian Hooker, in a fact sheet published earlier this week in Children’s Health Defense, points out here.

What is certain is the death of a child is always tragic. We pray for the family and hope that the child’s death is fully investigated and that the facts, whatever they may be, are presented to the public.

While many of the measles cases are occurring in what we are told were unvaccinated children, there are also reports that some of the cases involve people who have been vaccinated. In fact, there will also be some people who develop measles following vaccination, which this article, “Can You Get Measles If You Are Vaccinated?” – grudgingly concedes.

We live in a world where we encounter contagious viruses and bacteria all the time. When we’re in good health, we can beat back infectious “pests” even if we get sick for a while. Disease takes hold and seriously threatens the population when there is underlying poor health. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has often pointed out that Covid hit the United States so hard because of our underlying chronic illness burden. In parts of the world where overall health is better, populations were less affected by Covid.

Are there historical examples where disease outbreaks occurred when human populations were globally unwell?

Absolutely.

Historians argue that life in Constantinople, in 536 AD, under the Byzantine Emperor, Justinian I, was the beginning of some of the worst years in history. It was the first recorded global pandemic. Moreover, there were two massive volcanic explosions that occurred outside of Europe which blocked sunlight. Temperatures in Europe and the Mediterranean basin were suddenly 30 degrees colder than average because a thick fog covered the land. Crops failed. Starvation followed.

In the overcrowded streets of Constantinople, the malnourished came into contact with a bacteria named yersinia pestis. The result was Bubonic Plague and what became known as the Great Plague of Justinian.

The plague was so awful that mass graves overflowed. Dead bodies lay in the streets. Boats full of the dead were set on fire and sent out to sea.

It is estimated that anywhere from 25 million to 100 million people died.

Our seasonal measles outbreak pales in comparison to the Plague of Justinian.

But if one listens to the cast of characters that legacy media parades on air, one walks away with the belief that bodies are piling up in the streets of Texas.

On NBC affiliate KPRC Click 2, in Houston, Dr. Peter Hotez, explains the measles outbreak in West Texas, with predictable hyperbole. Hotez, who never strikes me as the picture of perfect health himself, points out that the annual rodeo in Houston could be impacted by “people who are shedding the measles virus.” You’re only safe, Hotez tells us, if you are vaccinated.

Hotez is an advocate of gain-of-function research and in 2024 called the Congressional investigation into the origins of COVID’s origins “absolutely atrocious.”

“Parading prominent virologists in front of C-SPAN cameras to humiliate them is going to have long-term detrimental effects on science, bio-preparedness and virology,” Hotez said at the time.

Similarly, ABC rolled out Dr. Paul Offit, a doctor who has served on the CDC board. Offit criticized HHS Secretary Kennedy, claiming his advice on the measles outbreak is ‘internally contradictory’ because Kennedy said that good nutrition is critical; supplementing with vitamin A is beneficial; and that people can choose to get the measles vaccine but shouldn’t be required to get it.

ABC failed to mention that Dr. Offit has long served on the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices, and has a significant history of conflicts of interest. For details on that history, look no further than Mark Blaxill’s and Dan Olmsted’s Age of Autism, in which the authors write about Offit’s $29 million windfall from a vaccine he invented while advocating for Big Pharma’s products.

Offit and Hotez are standard bearers of the old public health belief system: for them, the only answer to the threat of disease is vaccine mandates. In their minds, those two words must be connected – ‘vaccine’ and ‘mandatory.’ They hardly mention good nutrition or the need to remove toxins from our environment. And they seem to have amnesia about that thing called ‘Covid.’

These are the same old voices and tropes that the legacy media rolls out with fearful pronouncements, in between commercial breaks loaded with Big Pharma advertising. They, and their handlers, conveniently divert the public’s attention away from the chronic disease epidemics of diabetes, cancer, autism, obesity, neurological disorders, asthma, and more.

In the weeks since the media bought into measles mania, how many children have been diagnosed with autism? How many people have learned that they have ‘turbo cancers’? How many young people died suddenly from Covid vaccine-induced heart problems they did not know they had? How many people have searched for doctors to help them with vaccine injuries, only to have doors slammed in their faces?

The legacy media is asleep at the wheel. Where have they been on these vital health issues, as America gets sicker and sicker?

What if we were presented with better health choices? How would Americans feel about being part of a healthy population, with clean diets and robust immune systems built and sustained to beat back disease?

We have health choices the Byzantines never imagined. We do not have to live in fear of the great plague.