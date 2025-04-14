By Paul Bond, Contributing Writer, The Kennedy Beacon

In a bold swing at the MAHA movement, Alex Morozov, a pharma veteran turned non-profit crusader, claims in mere weeks he’ll unveil a count of how many Americans he alleges MAHA has and will kill by steering people away from the medical mainstream.

Morozov, a physician who spent a dozen years as a drug development expert for Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and others, believes MAHA will cause people to die because, he claims, the movement is discouraging them from taking vaccines.

And Morozov sees worsening disparities in health treatment that he mostly pins on President Trump. “There’s no mention of disparities,” he said of Trump’s policies. “Take the transgender community… if that research stops because Trump is anti-DEI, the outcomes for 1.6 million people will be worse.”

Morozov won’t disclose how much he’ll spend on his campaign against MAHA or where the money is coming from, specifically to tabulate deaths he insists have been and will be caused by MAHA.

“This is something academics are eager to do, and it won’t require a big budget,” Morozov told The Kennedy Beacon. “They already have the tools they need.”

Morozov isn’t your average critic of the Make America Healthy Again movement; he’s a man who has spent decades inside the belly of the pharmaceutical beast, generating the very evidence he now says the MAHA faithful are rejecting.

Last year, he founded Eviva Partners, a non-profit born from Morozov’s unfinished book, Evidence: Getting Well in a World Without Proof, aimed at bridging what he calls the “implementation gap” in healthcare. [The team and advisory board at Eviva Partners consists of precisely four people, one of whom is Morozov.]

But in February, Morozov upped the ante, launching the #MAHAkills campaign and its companion web site, mahakills.org, through his Eviva platform. His mission? To expose what he sees as MAHA’s deadly assault on science.

“In several weeks, we will report an actual number of people MAHA has killed and will kill,” he told the Beacon in an interview.

He’s not talking exact headstones, just estimates, but he’s confident the toll will shock. “They’ll die from declining evidence-based treatments,” he said, pointing to MAHA’s skepticism of vaccines as a prime culprit.

At his website, evivapartners.org, Morozov paints a noble picture: a non-partisan outfit dedicated to “enhancing evidence fluency” among patients, doctors, and policymakers. It’s all about closing “care gaps”— the difference between treatments you should get and what you actually receive.

Think colonoscopies, vaccines, or chemotherapy — stuff Morozov says too many Americans are skipping because of confusion sown by MAHA. The #MAHAkills hashtag and mahakills.org website take it further — branding themselves as antidotes to what Morozov calls a “revolt against science, medicine, and the media.”

But why should Americans trust such institutions in the wake of so many false proclamations and censorship of information that challenged the approved narratives? The Beacon asked.

Beacon: You see no legitimate reason for people to mistrust the medical establishment? Dr. Fauci said don’t wear masks, then wear two masks. He told us you can’t give or get COVID if you’re vaccinated, and that COVID definitely didn’t come from a lab in Wuhan.

Morozov: They were wrong [on] how they communicated COVID. They should have been more transparent about the uncertainty. There is a big reckoning now, but that does not mean that medical journals have been taken over by corporate interests and should not be trusted, which is what MAHA is saying. There’s no evidence, so it’s dangerous to say it.

Beacon: Have the journals and medical establishment been taken over by political activists?

Morozov: For sure. There are new MAHA journals being set up now. They are biased and were set up to publish papers nobody else will publish.

While social media occasionally buzzes with #MAHAkills, it’s not exactly a tsunami. On X, Facebook and Instagram, posts trickle in, but they’re not topping any trending lists.

Still, Morozov is betting on its slow burn, fueled by his recent New Republic article in which he accuses HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others of scientific fraud and manufacturing evidence.

“When I hear Kennedy use the words ‘gold-standard science,’ I cringe,” writes Morozov. “Take the story of vaccines as a cause of autism, for example. After Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet paper was published, scientists all over the world rushed to replicate the findings and could not—not a surprise, given the paper was found to be fraudulent.”

Here’s the kicker: Morozov says he isn’t trashing MAHA fans, he’s actually concerned about their wellbeing.

“I actually worry about outcomes among Trump and MAHA supporters the most,” he said. “The people who really believe mainstream medicine is corrupt and turn to holistic, functional, and the other talking points — their outcomes will be worse. It won’t be apparent right away, but in the long term.”

Morozov dodged details about who’s funding his campaign against MAHA, except to say he won’t take donations from pharmaceutical companies and that he’ll eventually need a “significant amount” of money to properly wage his war on MAHA and the health policies of Kennedy and President Donald Trump.

“My problem with RFK Jr. and his colleagues is the fear-mongering and delegitimizing of the medical establishment,” he said.

Take the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns — a MAHA hot topic. Given those most at risk include people with multiple sex partners, those who inject drugs and infants born to infected mothers, doctors like Sen. Rand Paul and others argue the jab is overused on babies. Morozov disagrees.

“That is wrong,” he said. “The mother is tested, but their family members, friends, [and] healthcare workers who are touching this newborn are not tested, so they could infect the newborn, and they’d have a 90 percent chance of chronic infection and 25 percent chance of dying.”

Morozov insists that “there’s no evidence medical journals have been taken over by corporate interests,” despite what those aligned with MAHA say.

Will his movement catch fire as MAHA has done?

“I am making an effort to recruit across the political spectrum, because I want to reach out to those who are most at risk because they believe in these policies,” he said.

The #MAHAkills campaign might not be anything close to a social media juggernaut yet (in fact, it’s quite the opposite), but Morozov is banking that its message has legs.

And once he and his chosen academics come through with an alleged body count, is there any doubt the legacy media will hype that number? Is there also any doubt that the media will continue to ridicule MAHA and its promoters, especially President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for encouraging people to think outside of the scientific box?

With Morozov, we know the playbook and the likely Big Pharma fingerprints behind it.

Paul Bond has been a journalist for three decades. He was the Chief Culture Correspondent for Newsweek and has written for USA Today, The Los Angeles Times and elsewhere. He began his career as a crime reporter before spending two decades at The Hollywood Reporter.