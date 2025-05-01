By The Kennedy Beacon Staff

This week marks the first 100 days of the second Trump administration. It also marks the first time that a new administration has prioritized solving the nation’s chronic health epidemic.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the Department of Health Human Services (HHS), is the Trump-empowered driving force behind revolutionizing United States’ health, wellness and nutrition – and the figurehead of the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, which is already making bold changes at state and federal levels.

Earlier this week, HHS posted a detailed celebration of Kennedy’s and Trump’s MAHA successes during the administration’s first 100 days.

Here, in full, is their historic post:

Presidential Commission to Make America Healthy Again

On February 14, President Trump signed the Executive Order 14212

establishing the president’s Make America Healthy Again Commission which aims to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic. On May 24, The MAHA Commission will submit an initial Make our Children Healthy Again Assessment and Strategy outlining the potential root causes of the childhood chronic disease epidemic. On August 12, The MAHA Commission will submit a Make our Children Healthy Again Strategy to the President.

Phasing Out Petroleum-based Dyes from our Food

On April 22, FDA announced during a press event that it is working to:

Establish a national standard and timeline for the food industry to phase out petroleum-based food dyes to natural alternatives.

Remove authorization for two synthetic food colorings—Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B—within the coming months.

Eliminate the six remaining synthetic dyes from the food supply by the end of next year by working with industry: FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2.

Request companies remove FD&C Red No. 3 sooner than the 2027-2028 deadline.

Authorize four new natural color additives in the coming weeks. Fast track the review and approval of others.

Partner with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to research how food additives impact children’s health and development.

Autism Epidemic Action

On April 16, Secretary Kennedy held a press conference on the latest CDC data showing an alarming increase of autism.



According to the data, autism prevalence in the U.S. has increased from 1 in 36 children to 1 in 31. Better diagnostics alone do not account for this sharp increase.

Secretary Kennedy is taking action to treat autism as the public health emergency it is. He is leading the charge to uncover the environmental causes behind the epidemic and bring transparency, science, and urgency to a crisis that has been ignored for far too long.

Overhauling FDA’s “Generally Recognized as Safe” Designation

On March 10, Secretary Kennedy directed the FDA to change the rules allowing food companies to say that new ingredients are “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS. Secretary Kennedy explained how we’re applying this designation to far too many ingredients. It was originally meant to allow companies to use common ingredients like salt and baking powder without safety-testing them first.



Secretary Kennedy also directed FDA and NIH to improve how they evaluate GRAS ingredients so we can identify which ones are making Americans sick and help American consumers and regulators make informed decisions.

Updating the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines

USDA Secretary Rollins and HHS Secretary Kennedy are collaborating to update the 2025 - 2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.



Goals for the 10th Edition of the Guidelines include:

Easy to read: Make it concise and user-friendly so everyone can read it.

Available quickly: Aiming to release the new edition ahead of the December 2025 deadline.

MAHA-focused: Will be a nationally recognized vehicle to promote MAHA priorities to improve nutrition for all Americans and reduce the burden of chronic disease. The 10th Edition milestone provides an opportunity for HHS to support healthy eating and Make America Healthy Again.

Launched Operation Stork Speed to Make Infant Formula Healthy Again

On March 18, Secretary Kennedy hosted a roundtable with CEOs from the top infant formula manufacturers and announced Operation Stork Speed to investigate options for safe, reliable, and nutritious infant formula for American families

MAHA Tour and State Visits

March 28: Secretary Kennedy joined West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey for a press conference to celebrate:

The signing of a MAHA Bill banning 7 types of harmful food dyes from school lunches and any food products sold in West Virginia.

A plan to request a waiver to remove soda from the taxpayer-subsidized food stamp program.

April 7: HHS Secretary Kennedy held a press conference with elected officials and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to celebrate Utah's groundbreaking MAHA legislation. These MAHA bills included:

The nation's first ban on adding fluoride to public drinking water

Ban on certain dyes and chemical additives in public school meals

Restriction on using SNAP benefits to purchase soda

Later, Administrator Zeldin announced that the EPA will review the latest scientific research on the health risks associated with fluoridated water.

April 8: Secretary Kennedy joined Arizona state lawmakers at a packed press conference to celebrate two new MAHA bills passed by the senate and house. These include:

The Arizona Healthy Schools Act, signed into law by Governor Hobbs, banning public schools from serving ultra-processed foods with harmful additives such as artificial dyes.

Ban on Soda Purchases with SNAP funds, vetoed by Governor Hobbs, directs the state to seek a waiver from the USDA to prohibit this.

April 15: Secretary Kennedy joined Indiana Governor Mike Braun for a press conference to celebrate the 9 MAHA Executive Orders he passed. These orders include:

Ban on using SNAP benefits for candy, soft drinks and other junk food.

Ban on harmful food dyes.

Other initiatives to encourage the role of nutrition, ingredient transparency, and fitness in keeping children healthy.

DOGE Actions Already Saving More than $67 Billion

In partnership with DOGE, HHS is already:

Terminating, de-scoping or non-renewing over 5,000 contracts resulting in $17.1B of savings

Cancelling $14.1B in COVID-related grants

Saving $10.5B by requiring individuals to produce proof of income to qualify for federal subsidies

Saving $6.8B by capping NIH grant indirect costs at 15%

DOGE is working with HHS Divisions on the largest HHS restructuring in 50 years, aiming to:

Eliminate redundant offices

Streamline required programs

Deliver Gold Standard Scientific Research

Additionally, DOGE and CMS are working on a number of program integrity rules, process improvements, and audit tools that have the potential to save over $40 billion per year.

Improving Educational Freedom and Opportunities for Families

On April 29, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) announced they are urging states to make it easier for families to choose the childcare, after-school, and educational programs that work best for them – including private and faith-based options.



ACF programs are spearheading efforts to expand the use of vouchers, block grants, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

These actions support President Trump’s Executive Order 14191, aiming to expand educational freedom, improve student achievement and strengthen our nation’s competitiveness.

Combatting Antisemitism

HHS is working to protect Jewish students from discrimination and harassment on campus. We are doing this by:

Taking a leadership role in the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, along with the Departments of Education and Justice, and the General Services Administration.

Leading reviews that resulted in the freeze or cancellation of billions in federal funding to institutions like Harvard and Columbia for failing to protect Jewish students from clear antisemitism.

Driving decisive federal action to hold universities accountable for protecting Jewish students.

Removing DEI

HHS is restoring common sense to federal policy by eliminating spending on grants and programs related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) efforts. So far, we have:

Saved more than $350 million by ending grant funding for more than 500 DEI-related research projects.

Ended the use of pronouns and other DEI-related terminology in federal statements, policies, regulations, forms, and other communications.

Gender Ideology

HHS is enforcing President Trump’s Executive Order 14168,

Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, by:

Recognizing only two sexes: male and female.

Applying that standard to civil rights enforcement, healthcare policy, and sports eligibility.

Withdrawing prior guidance promoting gender ideology.

Protecting Women in Sports

HHS supports the broad effort, opens in a new tab to ensure fairness for women athletes and uphold sex-based protections in education.

HHS is investigating the Maine Department of Education for allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, which may violate federal civil rights law and President Trump’s Executive Order 14201, Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports.

Radical Transparency Secretary Kennedy is ushering in a new era of radical transparency in our health agencies. We have launched a Radical Transparency web page to empower the public with information on:

Potential conflicts of interest of members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

Chemical Contaminants Transparency Tool, a searchable FDA database that lists contaminant levels in foods to help protect public health.

Terminated HHS contracts

Minimizing Animal Testing

FDA took a major step for public health by moving away from animal testing in drug development and using more effective, human-based methods like:

AI models to predict if a drug is potentially harmful

Lab testing with human cells and human-like organ models

The new approach is designed to improve drug safety, speed up the evaluation process, while reducing experiments on animals, lowering costs, and ultimately, drug prices.In all the above, Kennedy has pledged to remove the influence of pharmaceutical corporations from public health agencies and replace it with world-leading empiricism he has called “gold standard of science,” for which the U.S. was known when his uncle was elected president in 1960.