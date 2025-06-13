By John Klar, Contributor, The MAHA Report

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is leading an unprecedented overhaul of the United States food system – much to the chagrin of the globalists.

The World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have coordinated a globalist agenda that is hardly democratic. Under the guise of saving humanity from climate change, unelected international organizations strive to control global land, water, food, and monetary resources. The WEF cabal of corporations, masquerading as saviors, consists of the world’s largest food, chemical, pharmaceutical, banking, industrial, and other corporations. Companies such as Pepsico, Pfizer, and PayPal join BP, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Bayer, and BASF to decide how the world’s food will be grown.

This is of course terrible for small farmers like me and many others.

Consider the war to replace cows with GMO crops dependent on glyphosate, and the current battle to insulate corporations from legal liability when pesticides are proven to cause cancer. The WEF insists these shifts are the only way to save the world, but the opposite is true: this is the path to enslave humanity. Europe is already under the UN’s puppet EU leadership, which is consolidating family farms into industrial food production.

Farmers protest in Holland, France, and Ireland, but their cows and livelihoods are being conquered by the industrial push toward totalitarian consolidation. Global corporations justify their hegemony in the name of rescuing humanity, the climate, or wildlife – the very things industrial agriculture devours.

“Control the food, control the people,” U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is known to have said.

What does all of this have to do with Kennedy, President Trump’s new Secretary of Health and Human Services?

A lot.

Remember Barack Obama, the pretend populist who promised to implement GMO labeling — but instead weakened it; curb Wall Street - but instead bailed it out; and oppose chemicals — but instead sided with Monsanto in the U.S. Supreme Court while installing Tom Vilsack at the USDA? He has a house on Martha’s Vineyard now. Many of his erstwhile voters became Trump supporters and were called “deplorables.”

Remember Bernie Sanders, who was mounting a strong presidential candidacy in 2016 but was slandered by the mainstream media (MSM) and the DNC? Bernie recently acknowledged the “hatred” he experienced from the “Democratic establishment.” Seeing Bernie swept undemocratically aside in the 2016 Democratic primary, droves of his supporters rebelled by… voting for Donald Trump. They, too, were denigrated as racist homophobes and misogynists, merely for walking away from the party that had betrayed them.

The Biden administration cowed to big business domination – trillions of dollars were diverted to “renewables” manufacturing in the name of reducing inflation. These expenditures subsidized manufacturing that increased emissions of toxic forever chemicals, poisoning water and farmland. Tom Vilsack was reappointed at the USDA after having been removed by President Trump. Inflation and the national debt ballooned while food prices skyrocketed, and food security increased. The Biden administration implemented policies that hurt U.S. farming and helped globalist consolidation.

Kennedy, who had long stood up against the mainstream grain, led many Americans to walk away from the globalist corporate capture of the Democratic Party. As the DNC and the MSM launched scandalous attacks on his character, Bobby fought back through alternative media outlets, including programs hosted by Joe Rogan and Russell Brand. The DNC sought to block him from running as a Democrat. But unlike Sanders, Kennedy stood firm and announced his run as an Independent.

The DNC sued to keep Kennedy off state ballots – hardly democratic. The American people, including crucial independent swing voters, watched as the scion of the Kennedy dynasty was excoriated, deplatformed, and viciously attacked at every turn.

Bobby Kennedy would not go quietly into that dark Democratic night. In a true profile of courage, he instead walked away – across the political aisle, to shake hands with Donald Trump in a bargain to Make America Healthy Again.

Kennedy’s perseverance clinched Donald Trump’ presidential victory. Now the U.S. government is restoring the rule of law, rooting out past corruption, and opposing global corporate domination of Americans, Europeans, and all the people of the world.

Without Kennedy’s tenacity, we might have had Kamala Harris, who would have done none of these things as president. The industrial consolidation of agriculture and the increased prevalence of food imports and ultra-processed foods would have continued.

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the government is prioritizing domestic food production. The U.S. cattle herd, which had been steadily declining, is now being supported, along with American ranchers and farmers. Toxic additives are being phased out; the government is pushing for healthier food choices — especially for children and SNAP recipients.

At last, the globalists are in trouble. They’re losing their ability to control food supplies in the name of controlling carbon dioxide. The MAHA movement is not only inspiring and reversing Americans’ health crisis, but it’s also preserving personal and national liberties.