The Kennedy Beacon

The Kennedy Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Jaffe's avatar
Lynne Jaffe
14h

Oh YES!!!! Thank you for writing this! The only way forward is together! If only those whose minds are captured under the lock and key of the endless false narratives, could see, hear, witness understand what this piece so beautiful expresses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keihatsu's avatar
Keihatsu
14h

I fully support MAHA and RFK, Jr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture