By Adam Garrie and Emilie Hagen, The MAHA Report

Last week, newly launched MAHA Action, Inc. spearheaded a virtual Maha Hub featuring some of the movement’s top thought leaders, including Calley Means, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Vani Hari, Tony Robbins, Russell Brand, Sayer Ji, Nina Teicholz, Dr. Eric Berg, Dr., Robert Malone, Rob Schneider, Liana Werner Gray, and Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

The afternoon began with a powerful music video of “Welcome to the Revolution,” a song by Jimmy Levy and Hi-Rez, which has become a MAHA rallying cry.

MAHA Action co-president Tony Lyons, who along with Mark Gorton runs the MAHA PAC, welcomed participants to the summit, which brought together over 450 people whose combined reach represented millions of listeners and viewers.

“The theme of this call is that we have all been lied to and that that is not our fault,” he began. “We were subjected to an indoctrination campaign that would be the envy of every dictator in history. We were told that our food was safe, that our drugs were safe, that our vaccines were safe, and anyone who disagreed was called a conspiracy theorist. We were told so many lies that it became impossible for us to make good decisions. But what is happening now is nothing short of a revolution. A revolution led by people just like you. People who have transformed, have woken up, who refuse to continue living in the way that we have all lived.”

Lyons introduced Tony Robbins, the first speaker in the PAC’s star-studded lineup.

Robbins, who has more than 20 million followers across his social media accounts, began by reminding MAHA supporters that they hold the power to change the status quo. “Right now, you hold the power to reverse what I think is the greatest health catastrophe in human history, at least for the past 50 years,” Robbins said. “Big pharma and big agro have systematically poisoned our food supply. And they try to convince us we need their drugs to survive. The result is that 88% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy, 88%. And cancer rates have exploded. Diabetes has become an absolute epidemic. Depression and anxiety, they're destroying our children. And while families are suffering, these corporations are making trillions of dollars off our sickness. But here’s what they never counted on, you. Are you magnificent? Disruptors, you influencers who refuse to stay silent when America starts dying from the inside out. Every single piece of content you guys create is a weapon against their lies.”

Next up was Stephanie Spear, the Principal Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). She discussed some of Secretary Kennedy’s achievements from his first five months in office, including the release of the MAHA Commission report. Spear encouraged MAHA supporters to amplify these milestones, including the banning of petroleum-based dyes, overhauling GRAS standards, Operation Stork Speed for healthier baby formula, autism research, fluoride removal, dietary guideline updates, and SNAP reform with USDA.

Speaking next, Kennedy confidant Calley Means explained that the MAHA movement in Washington has faced many uphill battles, but has nevertheless prevailed. Means said the MAHA coalition has already changed history and will continue to do so.

Commenting on the role of women in the MAHA coalition, Means said,

“We talk about this a lot, but women, the gender gap closed for President Trump, independents were 50-50, young people were 50/50, almost every demographic group. The MAHA Moms, the MAHA Voters, this incredible coalition of people who care about many different things but all connected to this, I think, existential issue of children's health and the fact that clearly something is wrong and clearly we are being lied to and we are being gaslit to the existential stakes of what's happening in the country.”

He continued, “That voter energy and that bond President Trump and Secretary Kennedy developed. It is alive and well. And I'll tell you, it is very inspiring seeing Secretary Kennedy in meetings talking about ideas like vaccine injury, talking about the need to get healthier food on children's plates, talking about the need to completely and utterly reform the CDC, the NIH, the FDA, and get rid of conflicts.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who spoke next, explained how CMS data can assist with Secretary Kennedy’s historic study into the environmental causes of autism. According to Dr. Oz, “We've broken down silos. CMS, our agency, because it has all the insurance information, also has a lot of the data on, for example, kids with autism. So we've broken the silos down so the FDA and the NIH can look into the data we have and try to figure out – are there signals there, tips about why this autism epidemic has happened that might be informing parents about what to do next to make their kids happy, because they certainly are charged with taking care of the sickest kids because you made it hard to be healthy in America. And we manage these kids in a sick care system. And we cannot afford that morally.”

Next, vocal MAHA advocate Russell Brand spoke about the need to see MAHA as a philosophical, localized, community-based, and spiritual movement as much as a political and scientific one.

“Our inherent understanding that life is sacred,” Brand said. “And if we have to be locked in our homes to save lives, we'll do it. If we have to save lives, we'll do it. If we have to take experimental vaccines to save lives, we'll do it. Now those things may all have been disingenuous, bogus, untruths, but the sanctity of life is real and is true, and in this we are all equal, valid participants on our knees, shoulder to shoulder, before the one who made the ultimate sacrifice for us. Now what I would say here... Is we have a great, great opportunity, a great, great opportunity to throw off the shackles of the idea that there's such a thing as an objective science that is controlled by corporations, i.e., who pays for clinical trials, which clinical trials are undertaken and which ones aren't, and who's paying for clinical trials that demonstrate the efficacy of vitamin D, or exercise, or the likelihood.”

Next, Dr. Eric Berg described Secretary Kennedy as the perfect man to lead the HHS due to his ability to roll back the corporate capture that has removed scientific rigor from the NIH, CDC, and FDA.

Dr. Robert Malone, who spoke next, acknowledged that some in the MAHA movement have been frustrated that Covid products, which Malone "hesitates to call vaccines,” have not yet been fully removed from the market. Malone explained, “The opposition we're up against is too big, it's too organized. And we have to take things carefully…So please support us, have some forbearance, recognize that we're working to advance these issues and [we’re] doing everything we can..”

Vani Hari, known as the “Food Babe,” thanked HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for helping to trigger momentum across the country to inspire change. Hari has long been an advocate for removing harmful chemicals from our food supply.

“Kennedy’s done more in his first four months in office than any other politician when it comes to cleaning up the food supply,” Hari said celebrating how quickly major corporations have responded to Kennedy’s push to remove artificial dyes and other controversial additives.

“Some of the largest companies in the world have already announced they’re removing artificial food dyes—Kraft Heinz, Conagra. Conagra makes Dunkin’ and a lot of those cake mixes and Snack Pack puddings marketed to kids,” Hari said. “McCormick is phasing out synthetic dyes in their food coloring kits and spices. Even PepsiCo is looking at removing artificial food dyes from Cheetos and Doritos. I mean, Doritos alone is a $5 billion industry.”

Sayer Ji, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, praised new independent media platforms like Substack and X, highlighting their critical role in enabling deplatformed voices to push for real-world change.

“Maha Media and us bringing together this coalition is really looking at the role that independent media and if you will, the Cambrian explosion of independent platforms like Substack and of course Twitter 2.0 ,now known as X, as afforded us, because there are so many voices out there that are able to speak the truth – even being, as you know, almost everyone on this call has been deplatformed,” Ji said, underscoring how these alternative channels have allowed voices once silenced by Big Tech to persist and thrive.

He continued, “What I'm witnessing is really just an incredible, inspirational example of American democracy and sovereignty coming back alive. And it has to do largely with independent media.”

Actor and activist Rob Schneider, also on the call, fired off a passionate call for unity and focus as the movement grows increasingly powerful. “I think we are in the middle of a spiritual war,” Schneider began. “This is the first time we've had power on our side… we have to be vigilant.”

He stressed the need to prioritize the health of children over fringe debates: “Chemtrails is real… but we must focus and not divide our energies,” he said. “The health and welfare of children must be tantamount to all our efforts now.”

He urged grace within the movement: “The fights between ourselves, the attacks and the attacks on Secretary Kennedy—that we can control,” he said, reminding listeners how incredible a position we’re in compared to a year ago.

“So God bless you all for the fight,” Schneider concluded. “And Van, thank you for those beautiful protein bars you gave me a couple of months ago. Just finished them.”

Nina Teicholz, journalist and author of “The Big Fat Surprise,” spotlighted a message she believes Americans need to hear: Type 2 diabetes is reversible—quickly and without pharmaceutical drugs.

“Type 2 diabetes, which is a devastating disease affecting 38 million Americans… can be reversed with a low carbohydrate or ketogenic diet,” she said. “This happens not within years, not within months, but within weeks.”

Citing the largest clinical trial on the subject, she noted, “They had been living with diabetes for eight years on average. They reversed their diabetes within 10 weeks.”

Teicholz blamed media silence on pharmaceutical and food industry influence. “If this were a drug or an injection or a pill, this would be on the front page of every newspaper and leading every TV program.”

Calling the decades of low-fat, high-carb advice “lies,” she emphasized, “Every American has the right to know… it has been a crime that this information has not been shared with the American public.”

Her final reminder before signing off: “Just remember, type two. Not type one. Type two diabetes can be reversed.”

Nutritionist Liana Werner Gray, founder of The Earth Diet, shared how her organization fits perfectly into the MAHA space.

“I am a nutritionist and founder of The Earth Diet, which helps people to get back to nature and to eat the pure foods that God has created for us,” Gray began.

She praised the progress of the movement: “I remember when we were sitting in the White House… all the things that we've been working so hard for for so many years [are] now coming to fruition.”

She emphasized the power of independent influencers: “We influencers [are] now becoming more powerful than mainstream media… If we all share everyone's content… that’s way more powerful than one TV network.”

Gray described this MAHA moment as both a spiritual and physical detox, and added, “Over the past 16 years, I’ve seen thousands of people heal and transform their health when they remove toxins and return to nature.”

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, consultant cardiologist and medical advisor to Maha Action, opened his remarks by celebrating a controversial policy shift: “I’m really delighted that the COVID mRNA vaccine has been removed from the childhood schedule in the United States, thanks to the great work of Robert Kennedy Jr.”

Citing data from Hong Kong and the UK, Malhotra argued that the risks of the vaccine have been dangerously understated: “Myocarditis clearly seems to be the most important serious issue that we've identified so far for children, with data from Hong Kong showing a rate of myocarditis in approximately one in 2,700 children aged between 12 and 17.”

Looking ahead, Malhotra emphasized a looming crisis: “We now have to think about how we are gonna manage the pandemic of the vaccine-injured,” referencing Martin McCary’s claim on Fox News that Covid vaccines “may have affected hundreds of thousands of Americans.”