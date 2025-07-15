The MAHA Report

Emilie Hagen
17h

This is the YouTube link for anyone who wants to watch the full hour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJrNlN_qHYQ

John Kaplan
17h

Hello,

I am a physician and MAHA devoted supporter of Secretary Kennedy's monumental efforts to address the epidemic of chronic disease by severing corporate capture of our various health regulatory agencies. I do Whole Food Plant Basede Nutrition consultation (WFPB) headquartered in S California. I advocate that sick people acquire an exclusively WFPB lifestyle consisting of legumes, fruit, whole intact grains, nuts, and seeds removing all animal derived products from the diet. The ONLY diet that has proven to prevent and reverse Coronary Heart Disease and Type 2 Diabetes is a WFPB nutritional program. There are differences in beliefs and biases represented in MAHA, but we can persevere despite these differences toward the MAHA movements common goal of making our culture healthier.

John Kaplan, MD [drjohnsnutritionhealth.com

