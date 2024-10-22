By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Censorship is an epochal issue in November’s presidential election.

Former president Donald Trump and transition team member Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have pledged to restore the First Amendment, the constitution’s pillar of a free and open society, which has been under continual and brutal attack from the Biden administration. While Kamala Harris tries to avoid the issue during her rare interviews, new information has come to light that underscores how censorial a Harris White House would be.

Writing in The DisInformation Chronicle, journalists Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi delivered an October surprise that is shocking, even in an era where Americans have grown accustomed to systematic attacks on the First Amendment.

Thacker and Taibbi say they’ve accessed documents leaked from the pro-censorship group Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that reveal a plan to “kill Musk’s Twitter,” the social media platform now known as X.

According to the journalists, CCDH is specific as to how it would go about “killing” X: They seek to cultivate already strong relations with the Harris campaign, to influence a pro-censorship agenda should Harris and Tim Walz win the election in November.

Upon reading the blockbuster report, X Chairman and CTO, Elon Musk, posted, “This is war.”

CCHD’s founder, Morgan McSweeney, is already acting as an advisor to Harris according to Thacker and Taibbi. Documents they journalists accessed also reveal that the group has reached out to Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in an attempt to form what can only be described as a “censorship partnership” on Capitol Hill.

The CCDH advocates for the creation of a “digital independent regulator” that it describes under its “STAR Framework.” If Harris and Walz win the election, such a federal agency could be given the power to impose penalties on social media firms and potentially social media users who post what the government deems to be “harmful” content.

Although this proposal appears to contradict both the letter and spirit of the First Amendment, it could take years before such an agency is stripped of its powers by the Supreme Court, should it be formed by a Harris White House.

The CCDH has other plans to cripple pro-free speech platforms like X that extend beyond the borders of the U.S. The CCDH was formed in the UK and according to Thacker and Taibbi, has very close ties to the UK’s Prime Minister.

According to the leaked documents, CCDH plans to lobby the EU and UK governments to impose hefty legal penalties against X in an attempt to bleed the company of financial and legal resources. Throughout 2024, the EU has attacked Musk and X due to the platform’s commitment to free speech. In August, for example, former European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, threatened Musk and X, arguing in favor of the EU’s right to globally censor Trump-related content on the platform. This unprecedented move to censor content beyond the EU’s jurisdiction was an ominous indication of what groups like CCDH have planned for the U.S., should Harris secure an electoral victory.

Rumble, another free speech streaming platform, has stopped service in France as a result of overzealous censors in the western European nation. Meanwhile, a number of UK politicians have called for Musk to be compelled to testify before the British Parliament because they don’t like his open, anti-censorship platform.

Thacker and Taibbi further explain that CCDH may potentially be operating in the U.S in contravention of federal tax regulations. The group gained 501(c)(3) tax exempt status in 2021, however, the journalists have challenged the legality of this status due to the group’s apparent moves to influence legislation.

There is much at stake in the 2024 election. For a democracy to thrive, nothing is more important than free speech.