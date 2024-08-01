By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

We have grown accustomed to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pulling some sort of political shenanigans during presidential elections.

Every four years, there are Olympic games. Every four years, there are DNC political games – what I call “mysterious rigged primary processes” (MRPPs).

In 2016 and 2020, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the principal victim of the MRPPs.

This year, the candidate designated for MRPP treatment is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – but he shrewdly declared himself an independent presidential candidate last October. Kennedy knew that the MRPP game was afoot.

The DNC changed rules, changed the order of primaries, negated the primary/caucus in two states. And candidates who disobeyed the new rules would have their votes given to the DNC-selected nominee instead. The DNC had some states simply declare that Joe Biden was their candidate.

You might recall that there was a 48-hour window, following Biden’s withdrawal, when it was reported that DNC cognoscenti proposed to hold a series of “regional primary debates” between prospective Democratic presidential candidates. There were rumors about Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and even Taylor Swift hosting such events leading up to the Democratic Convention in August. Rumor had it that George Clooney was going to post an op-ed in The New York Times asking Swift to emcee these events.

How cool would that be? At least it would give the DNC another opportunity to do something that kinda sorta looked like a democratic process to choose a new presidential nominee.

But the DNC decided to screw that idea and crown Harris as their de facto nominee within about twelve hours.

So much for the quaint notion of voters selecting candidates for president. Nothing will be left to chance.

This year the DNC MRPP’ed us twice!

DNC-aligned media outlets are now promoting Harris as though she were the greatest candidate since Franklin Roosevelt. Just a few weeks ago, Queen Kamala had the same popularity as Emperor Nero of Rome.

You might recall Caesar Nero as the fellow accused of playing his violin during a raging fire in 64 A.D. that incinerated 70% of Rome. The instrument Nero played was likely closer to a lute, but the saying “Nero fiddled while Rome burned” applies here, when one considers the job Harris did as the nation’s “Border Czar.”

What exactly has Czarina Harris been doing these past years, as millions of cartel-victimized migrants poured over the southern border?

The corporate news media is not searching the vice president’s mansion for the answer to that question. Investigative journalism at DNC-aligned mainstream media outlets remains on hiatus. They are busy denying that Harris ever was tasked with fixing things at the border.

The apotheosis of Kamala Harris is well underway.

The media is ignoring her real record, as our own Nikos Biggs-Chiropolos reported on July 29.

The DNC is creating a presidential candidate out of whole cloth and ramming that choice down everyone’s throat.

Nothing can stop it. I know this because my job around here requires me to monitor the internet like a fox stalking chickens behind the farmhouse.

At 6:15 p.m., as I sat down to dinner with my family, I saw the following image in an article by Matt Taibbi, “Humans Conquer Everest of Cringe.”

I shit thee not. New York magazine is really running with this cover.

Thanks, Matt. I used to like coconuts.

The image of the coconut references a faux pas by Harris, who quotes her mother saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people! You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” Then Harris laughs – and laughs.

The New York magazine cover is a wink and smile at that cackling laugh, perhaps to embrace and normalize her high-pitched eruptions in response to the odd things she finds humorous.

One can wallow at the gullibility, stupidity, and naïveté of the DNC fan club and despair for the future of the nation.

Except that Americans are not stupid.

While the DNC does what the DNC does, a quiet miracle is underway in every state of the union. In record numbers, voters are signing petitions to place Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on their state ballots.

According to the Kennedy campaign, the candidate has collected more than 1 million signatures, the most of any political campaign in American history. And not just in a few states, like the mainstream likes to write. As of this writing, they’re either officially on or have enough signatures to be on ballots in 42 out of the required 50 states.

Regular Americans are thumbing their noses at the two-party system and actively working to give their fellow voters a voice and a choice. (See our video, “The Power of Three,” for more about that.)

With his hundreds of thousands of signatures, Kennedy has blown past the rigorous ballot access requirements created by the two political parties to keep people like him from threatening their hegemonic control over the American electorate.

Harris will be placed on every state ballot in the country, based on the votes of 3,949 of the DNC’s handpicked delegates at the August convention.

Kennedy has a lot more volunteers on the ground, more voter signatures, and more grassroots support than Harris has delegates and media sycophants. Kennedy will be on every state ballot in the country, based on signatures collected by hard-working volunteers.

You tell me who is the more legitimate candidate.

And yet the legacy media continues to ignore this story and frame articles deceptively, asking why Kennedy is “not on the ballot yet.”

In many states, final ballot access decisions are not made until August and September. Different states have different deadlines, different requirements, and different processes. But the story is: Kennedy is passing all these with flying colors.

While Kennedy presses on in this monumental task, he is confronted by another problem: the DNC, the party fighting to “preserve democracy,” is running a nationwide frivolous lawfare campaign to keep Kennedy off state ballots. The DNC’s legal hired guns craft all sorts of fatuous legal arguments to limit democracy.

As Kennedy appears on more state ballots, he is winning.

The mainstream media will not tell you about Kennedy’s success because they fear that Americans will flock to him when they hear what he has to say.

Americans really do want something better than DNC lawfare and political hijinks.

Americans are not as dumb as coconuts.