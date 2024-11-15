By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Late yesterday, as I was finishing a hike in the Catskills, I received word that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had been nominated to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy’s prayers were answered. So were mine.

In a video Kennedy posted on YouTube two weeks ago, the newly nominated candidate for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) tells a Tucker Carlson Live audience, “For 19 years, since 2005, I have spent 30 minutes praying every day . . . I ask God … to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children.”

God listened.

Kennedy has been censored by the Biden administration for speaking the truth. He has been excluded and vilified by the DNC-aligned legacy media as being “anti-vaccine” and “anti-science.” Despite everything that the DNC, the legacy media, and Big Pharma has thrown at him, Kennedy now stands tall as the man with a historic opportunity to reform HHS.

The Department of Health and Human Services is the massive federal agency that has failed in its mission to protect the health of Americans due to corruption, corporate capture, and an arrogant lack of transparency on everything ranging from vaccine safety data to research that serves the interests of industries it is supposed to regulate.

Following President-elect Trump’s announcement on November 14, Kennedy issued this statement on X:

“Thank you, Donald Trump, for your leadership and courage. I'm committed to advancing your vision to Make America Healthy Again. We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic disease epidemic. I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth. Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science. I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families. My commitment to the American people is to be an honest public servant. Let’s go!”

Kennedy’s plan is long past due because the poor health of Americans is now a national crisis.

Americans now die years earlier than people in European countries do even though Americans spend more on health care. Cancer rates are skyrocketing and the term “turbo cancers” in adults under 50 has entered our national health parlance. Diabetes rates and costs are crippling the economy. Autism, once a rare disorder, now dominates our nation’s special education expenditures.

Under the Biden administration, the Department of HHS has said nothing about the ongoing global excess deaths crisis, explained so well here by Dr. John Campbell.

Looking back at the Covid pandemic, the vast majority of our countrymen who died had multiple comorbidities. Our public health system cranked out vaccines that produced serious adverse consequences and failed to stop the spread of the virus. Nothing was done about the comorbidities.

The result was Pfizer and Moderna reaped record profits.

Americans died in droves.

HHS is supposed to protect the health of Americans – not the interests of Big Pharma, Big Ag and Big Chem. The DNC-aligned legacy, such as CNN, are going to scream “Kennedy is anti-vaccine” from now until the confirmation hearings – and well beyond. The thought of Kennedy upending the profitable apple carts of their Big Pharma sponsors is terrifying to decaying news outlets like CNN, which may soon announce layoffs. One can expect what is left of the legacy media will now try to push the U.S. Senate to block Kennedy’s confirmation.

Big Pharma is already feeling the heat: As reported by Just The News, Pfizer and Moderna stocks fell immediately after RFK Jr. was chosen for HHS Secretary. Moreover, Republican Senator Rand Paul is planning to hold hearings on the Covid cover-up.

Big Pharma is now under seige in the Senate.

My advice to Republican Senators is to reject the influence of Big Pharma and the legacy media. Republican Senators need to respect the will of the people. Afterall, it was two movements – MAGA and MAHA – that have given their party a mandate to lead and to improve the health of Americans.

For Senators from the Democratic Party, it is time to finally smell the coffee. Supporting Kennedy’s nomination is an opportunity to show Americans that you care about their health more than you do about Big Pharma donors.

Trump and Kennedy now have a mandate to improve the health of the nation. It is an opportunity to leave an historic legacy.

As I finished my hike, I said a prayer of thanks. I thought about the vaccine injuries my sons suffered. I thought about the people I know who have endured Covid vaccine injuries. I thought about the autism warrior moms and dads I have been blessed to meet over the past twenty years. The children we raised to adulthood and to better health. The doctors and scientists who stood up for the truth and were persecuted by their profession, their peers, and the media. The advocates who spoke out and who were attacked. The authors who wrote books they knew would be censored but wrote them anyway.

All of that work and sacrifice led to this moment.

A warrior mom friend of mine who has raised three children with autism sent me a text – an old Mexican proverb.

“They tried to bury us,” she wrote. “They didn’t know that we were seeds.”