Dear Kennedy Beacon Readers:

Are you near Albany, New York? Know anyone who is?

We have an extraordinary opportunity this morning (and all day) to support RFK Jr. in a critical moment.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Event: DNC vs RFK Jr.

Date: Thursday August 8

Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Location: Albany State Court, 16 Eagle Street, Albany, NY

Agenda:

8:30 AM: Gather outside the courthouse to support our candidate as he arrives.

9:00 AM: Secret Service escorts Mr. Kennedy up the stairs. Enter through the back, clear security, and take your place in the historic courtroom.

Witness a Historic Battle: Watch as our star witness, Paul Rossi, dismantles the DNC’s case with compelling arguments.

Why You Should Be There:

Full Media Presence: The gallery will be filled with major media outlets, including WSJ and Times Union. Let’s show our support in front of the nation.

Public Access: There is plenty of room for the public, but it could be packed. Arrive early to secure your spot.

Live Reporting: Holden Culotta will be reporting for AV24 live from outside the courthouse all day.

Extras:

Limited Swag: Be early to grab some exclusive Kennedy merchandise.

The Stakes:

The DNC’s case against Mr. Kennedy is weak and spurious. Paul Rossi, our top ballot access lawyer, will reveal that Mr. Kennedy’s choice of New York as his residence is both constitutional and legally sound.

Despite living with his wife Cheryl in California, Kennedy’s legal records clearly show his intention to return to New York, making his residency legitimate.

The Bottom Line:

At just 90 days to the election, the DNC is trying to keep Mr. Kennedy off the campaign trail. Their tactics look increasingly desperate and damaging to their own credibility. Meanwhile, our campaign gains strength and momentum.

Join Us and Make a Difference:

Come see for yourself. Be part of this pivotal moment. The case may wrap up on August 8 or 9. Your presence will make a powerful statement.

Let’s show the world that democracy matters!

There’s no need to sign up — just come out and help us create positive support for Kennedy and defend our democratic values.

We need as many people as possible to show support for Kennedy. Together, we can make history.