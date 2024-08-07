By Adam Garrie The Kennedy Beacon

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has issued a call to action on X, to people across the country, urging them to demand that the next presidential debate focus on substance rather than theatrics.

Between now and September 4, the date of a proposed Fox debate, Kennedy wants the public to call Fox News at (888) 369-4762 and tell them you want Kennedy on the debate stage.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Trump exchange social media barbs about which debates they will or will not participate in, Kennedy has been clear that he will debate either candidate at any time and in any place.

In June, CNN excluded Kennedy from a debate that featured a candidate who dropped out of the race weeks later. Kennedy remains the independent presidential candidate with the strongest polling numbers since Ross Perot’s 1992 run.

Kennedy is either officially on the ballot or has submitted enough signatures to be on the ballot in 42 of the 50 states.