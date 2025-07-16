By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report, and Staff

HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is quietly racking up a stellar record of MAHA victories at the state and federal level.

Nonetheless, the Democrat-controlled media is stuck in a tired anti-Bobby narrative, no matter what he achieves.

Change makers can’t let nah-sayers get them down. In fact, despite the ad nauseum negative press, Kennedy is moving forward and expanding his base.

His statements about the dangers of toxic additives and ingredients in household foods have led millions of Americans to question why their favored goodies are so unhealthy when similar items, often from the same brands, are healthier in other markets, including Canada, Japan, and the EU.

Since taking office, Kennedy has dialogued with executives at multiple food production companies – about improving ingredients and removing harmful additives. While the FDA has given food producers a deadline of December 31, 2026, to remove petroleum-based dyes from foods, many companies have committed to much earlier deadlines, and many more have voluntarily agreed to make their food MAHA-friendly.

These revolutionary changes have taken root because Kennedy’s message around healthy living is getting out and catching on – among Republican, Democrat, and independent voters. As Kennedy has said, health ought to be an issue that transcends partisan divides, that unites people; everyone, he believes, wants better health for themselves and their families.

While voters of all backgrounds and ideologies have rallied around Kennedy and MAHA, Democrats on Capitol Hill appear to be the lone cohort that continues to fearmonger about Kennedy and ignore or downplay his accomplishments.

But the results speak for themselves.

The White House on Tuesday summarized some of Kennedy’s major wins, many of which are with publicly traded food producers.

The below companies have already committed to change.

–STEAK & SHAKE - Moved to 100% beef tallow & replaced seed oils.

–MCCORMICK - Dropping food dyes & reformulating certain products.

–PEPSICO - Will remove artificial ingredients from popular food items.

–IN-N-OUT - Will remove Red Dye 40 and Yellow 5, and artificial flavors.

–TYSON FOODS - Eliminated synthetic dyes.

–SKITTLES - Removed titanium dioxide from Skittles.

–SAM'S CLUB - Committed to removing 40 harmful ingredients from its brands.

–KRAFT-HEINZ - Will remove artificial dyes from U.S. products.

–GENERAL MILLS - Will remove artificial dyes from U.S. cereals & schools.

–NESTLE - Will remove all petroleum-based food dyes.

–CONAGRA FOODS - Will remove certified food, drug & cosmetic colors.

–JM SMUCKER - Will remove synthetic colors from its food products.

–HERSHEY - Will remove synthetic dyes from its snacks.

–CONSUMER BRANDS - Encourages members to remove artificial colors.

–INTERNATIONAL DAIRY FOODS - Eliminate the use of artificial colors.

The list includes America’s largest producers of processed foods, meats, and beverages, as well as several popular fast food chains.

Other companies are expected to follow suit, for the changes work as a business decision: With their embrace of the new products, Americans are demonstrating that they want to be healthy again.

Here’s a recap of more and broader “wins” under Kennedy.

HHS

Secretary Kennedy confirms an end to US funding of GAVI - the vaccine alliance

Operation Stork Speed launched to improve quality of baby formula

HHS announced a public portal where individuals can submit proposals to eliminate wasteful regulations

CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) replaced with new scientists who are free from corporate capture

HHS suspends all research at Fort Detrick's Integrated Research Facility in Maryland.

Secretary Kennedy announces intention to have all vaccines tested with double-blind placebo controlled trials

HHS and FDA announce a national ban on petroleum based synthetic food dyes in processed foods.

Secretary Kennedy commissions major report on environmental causes of Autism (to be published September 2025)

Working with USDA to develop new federal dietary guidelines.

Intention to reform VERS and VICP

Reform of GRAS

Secretary Kennedy expresses a desire to reform DARPA in order to end geoengineering programs.

FDA

FDA announced an initiative to remove concentrated ingestible fluoride prescription drug products for children from the market.

FDA announced an end to the funding of cruel experiments on animals. Secretary

CDC

COVID mRNA vaccines no longer recommended to children and pregnant women (absent an underlying condition)

New CDC division to study vaccine injuries

NIH

NIH agrees to rapidly phase out testing on cats and dogs

Animal testing to be replaced by AI models

WH

Formation of MAHA Commission

Withdrawal from WHO

Ban on gain of function research in dangerous foreign countries

EPA