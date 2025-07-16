The MAHA Report

Doreene Close
3h

Do explain then why two new childhood vaccines have been approved without the promised gold standard testing, why the FDA is making a legal challenge against a judge who ordered that the FDA must make changes to the dangerous fluoride that is dumped in our water and why the geo engineering (chem trails) are still in full gear over my home, in a Logan Airport flight path? 2 steps forward and 2 steps back. It’s a mess!

llaw555
2h

I have to continually remind myself that this administration has only been in DC for a matter of 6.5 months. Maybe it’s because the issues are old, life threatening and seem insurmountable , I find it hard to find patience for their resolve.

Some of FDA decisions have been worrisome and no one is saying it out loud. Lab meat? Genetically modified animals? Apeel on organic produce?

Bovaer dairy sold in the US?? LABEL IT!!

I just read an interview with Mackary in “Epoch Times” regarding vaccines and it was totally confusing! Not even sure what the FDA is doing regarding the COVID vaccine! Are they permitting the “drug companies” to conduct the trials? I need clarification.

I applaud RFK for his major accomplishments but I want a discussion on the matter of the FDA!

