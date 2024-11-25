Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

For years, clean water advocates led by the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) have been compiling damning science against the practice of fluoridating water. Their activism on this issue has caused them to be criticized and marginalized by legacy media as conspiracy theorists.

But now removing fluoride from water is gaining traction. On November 22, Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, held a press conference on the issue. He released a set of recommendations, and cited the “neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure, particularly in pregnant women and children.”

Ladapo’s statement echoed a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. social media post on November 2. The president-elect nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy stated on X: “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”

Kennedy added, “On October 4, an Obama-appointed Federal Judge held against EPA after reviewing thousands of scientific studies and weeks of expert testimony ruling that the agency had improperly aaa-approved this dangerous neurotoxin.”

FAN, the activist group against fluoride in water, had cited major scientific studies like this one, which concluded that evidence“strongly suggests fluoridation poses an unprecedented neurotoxic risk to a large proportion of the children of the USA and other countries…”

FAN won a significant California court case against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) when United States District Judge, Edward M. Chen, ruled in their favor:

“The issue before this Court is whether the Plaintiffs have established by a preponderance of the evidence that the fluoridation of drinking water at levels typical in the United States poses an unreasonable risk of injury to health of the public within the meaning of Amended TSCA,” Chen ruled. “For the reasons set forth below, the Court finds. Specifically, the Court finds that fluoridation of water at 0.7 milligrams per liter (“mg/L”) – the level presently considered “optimal” in the United States – poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.” Chen later added, “There is significant certainty in the data set regarding the association between fluoride and reduced IQ.”

Following his early November post, the legacy media, led by NPR, went into overdrive to debunk Kennedy. NPR cited establishment ‘experts’ from mainstream medicine and declared, “The science is unambiguous — adding fluoride to the water supply has been effective in lowering the number of cavities in both children and adults.”

NPR worries more about cavity protection than the neurological damage caused by fluoridated water.

The NPR article did not mention Judge Chen’s ruling but did quote Dr. Paul Offit, a millionaire vaccine developer who has often criticized Kennedy’s views. Offit stated, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a science denialist. He makes up his own scientific truths and ignores the actual truths.”

Offit has been a noted supporter of big pharma and big chem. If Offit had his way, he would bring back the toxic pesticide, DDT. In 2017 Offit claimed that famed environmentalist, Rachel Carson, the iconic author of the Silent Spring, killed millions of people because her book ultimately resulted in the removal of DDT from commercial use in 1972.

If it’s a poison, Offit promotes it.

One would think that NPR, once a bastion of solid environmental reporting, would consider their news sources a bit more carefully.

Not to be outdone, The New York Times, ever the supporter of the establishment's dysfunctional thinking, also took aim at Kennedy. The Times stated that the Trump administration’s decision would be “a stunning potential reversal of what is widely considered one of the most important public health interventions of the past century.”

Kennedy does not plan to ask President-elect Donald Trump to order the removal of fluoride from water. He plans to advise local and state governments administering water systems to consider the latest science and make decisions in the best interests of their communities.

Kennedy continues to read science, question public health dogma and place the health of the people over corporate interests. Alas, the legacy media does not.