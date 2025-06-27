The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire's avatar
Claire
1d

Such great news. Thank you Secretary Kennedy for your courage, commitment and honesty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Taylor Jean Edwards's avatar
Taylor Jean Edwards
1d

Good!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture