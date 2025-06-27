By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report, and Staff

On Thursday, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the federal government will stop providing funding to Gavi, the international Vaccine Alliance which receives massive support from the Gates Foundation and others. Kennedy also detailed why he was taking this action.

In a brief speech addressing the Gavi community, Kennedy said, “We're living now in a time of upheaval, a time of a popular revolt against established institutions that have lost the public trust, and that includes medicine. President Trump and I are committed to earning it back. We will do that by preserving what is honest, what serves our country and the world, and we will sweep away that which is not.”

Kennedy said the Vaccine Alliance failed to keep vaccines safe “When vaccine safety issues have come before GAVI,” Kennedy said “it has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem.”

He allowed that Gavi has done a good job in making medicine affordable to people around the world, but detailed his concern over safety issues.

“Gavi has treated [safety issues] not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem. One example is the DTP vaccine, which the developed world replaced a long time ago with a much safer DTaP vaccine. A landmark study in 2017 by five highly regarded mainstream vaccine experts found that girls vaccinated with DTP were ten times more likely to die from all causes in the first six months of life than those children who were unvaccinated. The 2017 study was published in an Elsevier peer-reviewed journal, which collaborates with the Lancet, and was funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the European Union.”

Kennedy further criticized Gavi, saying, “When the science was inconvenient, Gavi ignored the science.”

Predictably, legacy media paraded out its habitual cast of institutional doctors, always good for a sound bite. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, called Kennedy’s decision “incredibly dangerous.”

Kennedy’s full speech, posted Thursday on HHS’s YouTube channel, further explains his and HHS’s decision to withdraw U.S. funding from Gavi. Among his reasons: Gavi, he said, has systematically silenced dissent and free speech.

Kennedy pointed out that during the COVID era, Gavi far exceeded its stated mission. By working to actively censor voices of the scientific community opposed to the policies of officials such as Anthony Fauci, Gavi became part of what journalists have termed the censorship-industrial complex.

Gavi was founded in 2000 as a self-described “public-private” partnership to promote and distribute vaccines in underdeveloped countries. Since its inception, Gavi’s three biggest donors have been the U.S. government, the United Kingdom, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Aware that the U.S. would withdraw its estimated annual $300 million in Gavi funding before Kennedy announced it later in the week, the Gates Foundation on Tuesday doubled down on its support, pledging 1.6 billion over the next five years. According to reporting by Reuters, the Vaccine Alliance raised $9 billion at an event in Brussels earlier this week – still short of its goal.

In the HHS announcement, Kennedy said that the Vaccine Alliance must justify the $8 billion it has received from Washington since 2001 if it ever wants to receive future funding.

“Business as usual is over,” Kennedy said. “Unaccountable and opaque policy-making is over. I invite all of you to join us in a new era of evidence-based medicine, gold standard science and integrity.”