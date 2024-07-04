“And finally, and finally, and finally, we declare independence from the two political parties and the corrupt interests that dominate them and the entire rigged system of rancor, of rage, of corruption, of lies that has turned government officials into indentured servants for their corporate bosses.” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By Frances Scott The Kennedy Beacon

You might’ve heard the story about the two fish who crossed paths.

1× 0:00 -5:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Mornin’,” the big fish said to the little fish. “Doesn’t the water feel nice today?”

The little fish replied, “Water? What’s water?”

Imagine the water as a metaphor for the two-party political system, which is how we’ve elected presidents since George Washington, our first and only independent president so far.

Everyone alive today was born into the red-versus-blue political waters, and like that fish we don’t realize we’re “in” anything. We fail to question why the system operates as it does. Most Americans aren’t aware that the US Constitution makes no mention of Republicans, Democrats, Federalists, Whigs, or any political party.

“That’s how it’s always been,” people say.

“It’s the only way.”

“An independent candidate realistically has no chance.”

This is repeated over and over, even though Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running against two of the most disliked candidates in history.

After decades of normalized pilfering of the people’s money and erosion of trust in their government, expectations are so low that people believe their only choice is between Biden and Trump.

And still people fear a third option. I get it. Change is scary. But if we listen to what Kennedy has been saying since he got into the presidential race, maybe that new way to go will ring with old truths.

On October 9, 2023, after five months of being cheated out of a fair primary challenge as a Democrat, Kennedy announced his candidacy as an independent.

He reminded the crowd that being independent is a deep and enduring American trait. “We do face an entrenched political corruption and an inequality of wealth not seen in a century,” he said. “But the good news is … that people like yourselves are finally fed up.”

His speech that day is what made it click for a lot of us.

We thought we were free, but in reality we were only free to pick from just two people put before us. Listening to Kennedy, I realized that there was a freedom out there that might be more vast and beautiful than anything we’ve ever known.

He told the crowd, “Something is stirring in us that says it doesn’t have to be this way. People stop me everywhere, at airports and hotels and malls, on the street, and they remind me that this country is ready for a history-making change. They’re ready. They are ready to reclaim their freedom, their independence, and that’s why I’m here today.… I’m here to join you in making a new declaration of independence for our entire nation.”

Kennedy explained why nobody else but us can or will give us real freedom; it is up to us to take it back.

“We declare independence from the corporations that have hijacked our government, and we declare independence from Wall Street, big tech, big pharma, big ag, and from the military contractors and their lobbyists. We declare independence from the mercenary media to fortify all of the corporate orthodoxies from their advertisers and to urge us to hate our neighbors and to fear our friends. We declare independence from the cynical elites who betray our hope and who amplify our divisions.”

We realize now that the only way to break free from the uniparty system is to elect a candidate who is himself independent.

This July Fourth, your country needs something from you. It needs you to wrestle it free from the duopoly and dedicate yourself to that fight. It needs you to stand up and get ready to be more than a vote that gets counted on November 5. Your country needs you to be a voice that will be heard for generations to come as the voice of the people, the voice of a nation that decided we were ready to get back to the roots of American independence.

We have four months to prepare ourselves to make history and remake our government into what Lincoln said it must be when he spoke at Gettysburg: a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.