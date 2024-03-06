“The Statue of Liberty, America’s enduring symbol of freedom, which welcomed new immigrants to our nation, has been replaced with the image of a ‘rape tree,’ on which undergarments are hung on the branches as trophies.”

By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

The crisis at the southern border is now the most important problem facing America, according to a recent Gallup poll. Cities are overwhelmed by providing services and resources to migrants. Concerns about crime, fentanyl smuggling, and potential terrorism appear daily in the media.

No wonder Presidents Biden and Trump recently completed dueling trips to the Mexican border – to make the appeal to any primary voters who might be watching and listening that their plan is the best.

But long before their visits, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went to the border and didn’t sugarcoat what he saw.

After listening to and learning from locals, border agents, and officials, Kennedy described the Biden administration as having a “de facto open border policy” that has resulted in “a humanitarian crisis of unimaginable proportions.” In late January, on Fox, he expressed compassion and concern for the border communities, the demoralized border agents, and the migrants.

To Kennedy, the gravest part of the crisis is that many of the migrants have been sexually abused before crossing the border, by cartel gang members who transported them to the border.

For years, there have been reports of “rape trees” on the southern border, places where the gangs take their “final payment” from women and children. Kennedy acknowledged the magnitude of the sexual abuse crisis, stating that he has visited the centers where rape victims can receive help.

The Statue of Liberty, America’s enduring symbol of freedom, which welcomed new immigrants to our nation, has been replaced with the image of a “rape tree,” on which undergarments are hung on the branches as trophies.

Kennedy’s proposed policies differ from both Trump’s and Biden’s. He intends to speed up the process of legal immigration while making sure that immigrants are treated with compassion. “It became a business proposition for the cartels,” Kennedy said. “It’s become a multibillion-dollar business every month, smuggling people across.”

Kennedy proposes a policy which calls for “high walls and wide gates.” He has promised to address the border crisis on day one of his administration by an executive order that closes the border. Asylum seekers will remain in Mexico until their claims are adjudicated by immigration judges. Kennedy intends to increase the number of asylum judges and deploy them to the border to process cases quickly. These decisive actions will pull the plug on the ability of the cartels to profit from transporting migrants.

Kennedy also intends to extend the border walls, which were erected by both President Obama and President Trump in urban border locations, and use surveillance equipment in rural sections of the border.

In stark contrast, both the Trump and Biden administrations have failed to provide solutions to immigration and the crisis at the southern border. Trump addressed immigrants with xenophobic hyperbole and inflamed fear of immigrants. Biden’s policies amounted to criminal recklessness that intensified the horrors inflicted on vulnerable migrants by the cartels and created an existential threat to the nation.

Louis Conte is a writer and investigator with over 39 years of experience. He has authored two novels and one work of nonfiction. Conte lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife and sons.