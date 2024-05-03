By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vice-presidential candidate, Nicole Shanahan, have made ending the chronic disease epidemics ravaging America a pillar of their campaign. Both have called for shifting the public health establishment, which now serves the interests of Big Pharma, toward research into autism, juvenile diabetes, food allergies, and other chronic diseases.

From the beginning of Trump's warp-speed COVID vaccine rollout, Kennedy made remarkably accurate predictions about Fauci, Gates, and the failure of the vax in conversation with Life Stylist podcast host Luke Storey in August of 2020.

Kennedy knows his science and understands how the efficacy of the Covid vaccines would really play out from studying the way flu vaccines are promoted. He spoke out against vaccine mandates, called for genuine safety research, and advocated for medical freedom.

Neither President Biden nor former president Trump have said anything about the chronic disease epidemics that Americans are facing. Both continue to promote Covid vaccines. Neither have indicated a willingness to critically examine the government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

President Biden spent much of the first two years of his term berating Americans to take the Covid vaccines, which his predecessor created. Donald Trump still takes credit for creating the Covid vaccines through his ballyhooed ‘Operation Warp Speed.’

Biden’s fear-driven vaccine mandates cost many Americans their careers. The increase in excess deaths across the country strongly indicates that Biden’s promotion of Trump’s vaccines may have cost many Americans their lives.

This is what happens when Democrats and Republicans work together…

What do Americans really think about Donald Trump’s vaccines?

As News Nation reported, Trump has been booed by own supporters at rallies when he expresses support for Covid vaccines.

Kennedy’s dedicated support among people who are suffering Covid vaccine injuries, Americans who have loved ones with autism, and those who support medical freedom, is growing.

The other night, Kennedy’s surging popularity hit Donald Trump’s poll numbers – right between the eyes.

As one would expect, Trump went beserko on Truth Social.

Kennedy responded by calling Trump “unhinged” and challenged him to debate.

Unlike Trump, Kennedy stands with the families affected by autism and the vaccine injured. He brought Nicole Shanahan, who has a child with autism, on board to strengthen his future administration’s efforts on chronic disease.

Kennedy will address the plight of the vaccine injured when he is elected president.

Trumps rage at Kennedy for connecting with people who used to support him has an interesting history that Trump does not want to address – particularly in a debate setting.

Trump’s history with the autism community is one of betrayal.

The autism community supported Trump because he voiced support to parents who saw their children regress into autism following vaccination. In 2015, Trump stated, “When I was growing up, autism wasn't really a factor. And now all of a sudden, it's an epidemic. Everybody has their theory, and my theory is the shots. They're getting these massive injections at one time. I think it's the vaccinations.”

In 2016, Trump captured the requisite number of electoral votes because of small margins of victory in critical swing states. The slim margins of victory indicate that the autism community and the medical freedom community were a critical factor in pushing Trump over the top in 2016.

After he was elected, Trump met with Kennedy in 2016 and asked him, as BuzzFeed reports, to chair a vaccine safety committee.

After a series of meetings, Trump caved to the influence of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s patron saint of Big Pharma, and backed away from the vaccine safety committee.

It is my opinion that this was a disastrous decision. If Trump had been true to his word, Kennedy would have chaired a committee that would have exposed the enormous gaps in vaccine safety science. Because Trump failed to do so, he was again bamboozled by Fauci when he turned the keys of pandemic response over to Fauci and locked down the country until Trump's vaccine was ready.

Listening to Fauci – and not Kennedy – cost Trump his presidency.

Trump quietly walked away from Kennedy and the autism community. There were rumors, according to USA Today, that he did so in part because Pfizer donated significant funds to Trump’s inauguration.

Just like CNN’s news, Trump’s inauguration was brought to you by Pfizer.

In 2019, Trump acknowledged “Autism Awareness Day” but never mentioned the dreaded “V” word. People, a DNC/Big Pharma-aligned vaxist publication, ever ready to label someone “anti-vaccine”, noted that he had given up his anti-vaccine conspiracy theory.

Where do things stand now?

According to a August 2023 report shared by Discover ABA Therapy, 5.4 million Americans have autism – 2.2% of the population. Each of those Americans have parents, siblings and other loved ones who understand what Nicole Shanahan knows about raising a child with autism. They know they have a candidate in Kennedy who listens to them.

The report also noted that by 2025, America’s autism related health costs could reach 460 billion dollars. Kennedy often asks, “Why are not talking about this?”

And what are the effects of Trump’s vaccine three years later? On X, Dr. Peter McCullough calls out Trump for being ‘Willfully Blind’ to vaccine injuries and deaths and estimates that 550,000 Americans have died from the Covid vaccines. According to author Ed Dowd, many thousands more are disabled.

Doing basic math, the autism community, the Covid vaccine injured and the families of those injured by Trump’s vaccine, form a massive voting bloc.

It is this disregarded pile of people – shunned by Trump, Biden and the legacy media – who could put Kennedy and Shanahan in the Oval Office.

In 2020, Donald Trump, caved into Dr. Fauci and Big Pharma again and lost his presidency. Trump’s failure to understand and acknowledge that error – and his betrayal of the vaccine injured – may again cost him dearly.