By Adam Garrie The Kennedy Beacon

The world’s top-rated podcaster, Joe Rogan – who has 11 million podcast subscribers and nearly two billion downloads – has endorsed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 election.

Thus far, the mainstream media has blacked out this news, as my colleague, Trevor Fitzgibbon, noted on X: “24 hrs after the #1 podcaster in the world, @joerogan, endorses RFKJr, there is not one story on @NBC, @nytimes @washingtonpost or @CNN. Anyone questioning the corporate media's #censorship of @RobertKennedyJr, need only look at the news this a.m. #disgraceful”

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring Bob Gymlan, Rogan explained why he supports Kennedy,

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

The top-rated podcaster continued, praising Kennedy for his work as an environmental attorney, calling him a “legitimate guy.”

Rogan has frequently called Kennedy a trustworthy public figure. Last year, Rogan conducted a lengthy interview with Kennedy about the malfeasance of federal officials overseeing public health during the Covid-19 pandemic. The interview allowed Kennedy to offer insights gained from years of research into the capture of health agencies by pharmaceutical companies and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s checkered past.

Rogan’s endorsement comes as news broke that Harris and Trump have agreed to be on the debate stage on September 10, hosted by ABC News. So far this mainstream media event does not include Kennedy despite this historic ballot access drive.

Additional debates are tentatively planned for September that will be hosted by other broadcasters. Kennedy has encouraged supporters to call Fox news at (888) 369-4762 and insist Kennedy be invited on the debate stage.

Rogan has always highlighted Kennedy’s influential role in shaping public opinion as he wins hearts and minds from coast to coast.

Responding to Rogan’s endorsement, Kennedy wrote the following on X, “From one ‘legitimate’ guy to another, thank you @JoeRogan for always putting substance first.” He continued, “This election is not about left vs. right. It's about Americans of goodwill coming together to end the tyranny of corruption in our system – so that we once again have a government and economy that works for all people. Let's do this.”