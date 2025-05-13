The Kennedy Beacon

The Kennedy Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Rossol's avatar
Martin Rossol
7h

O’Neill has been “part of the system” for years. What suggests that he is all in on Kennedy’s agenda all of a sudden? (Maybe he addressed that in his confirmation hearing; I have not listened to the hearings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pam's avatar
Pam
3h

Thank Heavens! We need this to stop and Justice to prevail!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture