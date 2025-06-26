The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Payne Golden's avatar
D Payne Golden
4h

Stop putting people in jail for educating and making available natural products that heal! Lots of cancer remedies out there that heal and people put in jail for it. Namely Greg Caton for one! Another they are trying to stop and she is having to get attorneys and fight in Australia for helping people heal with herbs she makes natural medicine with.

We should be able to choose what we want to put in and on our bodies! Not the allopathic medical business!

They've healed nothing on me.

They've only harmed me period.

All my healing came from researching natural healing and learning and now using, plants to heal myself!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4h

The FDA can go fuck itself. Licensed medical doctors are going to be unemployed and unemployable soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture